Velcro Companies names Bill Hamilton CFO

Velcro Companies appointed Bill Hamilton as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on Jan. 10.

Hamilton brings 21 years of finance experience working with leading global manufacturing companies to the role and will lead the company’s Finance and Information Technology (IT) teams.

“Bill brings a strong finance background working for a wide-range of leading global manufacturing companies. He will play a key role in the continuing evolution of our Finance and IT functions to enable us to harness the power of data and analytics for market advantage,” said Gabriella Parisse, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Velcro Companies. “He has the right mix of experience to drive functional excellence as we implement best-in-class systems and processes.”

Most recently, he served as Treasurer & Vice President of Investor Relations at Ingevity, a manufacturer of performance chemicals and materials based in South Carolina. During a nine-year tenure, he also held a series of roles with increasing responsibility, including Vice President, Treasury & FP&A (Financial Planning & Analytics), Vice President, FP&A and Director, Corporate FP&A.

Hamilton also held senior roles with MeadWestvaco/Rock-Tenn, a global consumer and corrugated packaging maker, and Federal-Mogul (now Tenneco), an industry-leading global automotive company.

Hamilton earned an MBA from the University of Michigan Dearborn and a bachelor’s degree in Finance from Michigan State University. He plans to relocate from South Carolina and will be based at the company’s U.S. headquarters in Manchester, N.H.

About Velcro Companies:

Velcro Companies is a technology-driven, global organization providing fastening solutions that solve problems in simple, elegant, and surprising ways for businesses and consumers around the world. With more than 60 years of experience, Velcro Companies are proud of their heritage in innovation. Velcro Companies owns over 400 active patents and numerous trademarks, including the VELCRO® mark, which is registered throughout the world. Velcro Companies offer global resources for world-class solutions, with manufacturing locations in Spain, the United States, Canada, Mexico, Belgium, Uruguay, and China and sales offices around the world. To find out more about our company, visit www.velcro.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220207005024/en/