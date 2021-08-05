Velocity Financial, Inc. : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results 08/05/2021 | 04:18pm EDT Send by mail :

Core diluted EPS (1) increased 24% sequentially to $0.25 per share in 2Q21 from $0.20 in 1Q21

Loan production volume increased 10.07% Q/Q and totaled $256.51 million in unpaid principal balance (UPB), driven by growth in Traditional Commercial and Short-Term products and continued strong demand for Investor 1-4 Rental loans

Portfolio net interest margin of 4.83%

Book value per common share of $11.62 as of June 30, 2021

Loans held for investment (HFI) UPB of $2.07 billion as of June 30, 2021

Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of HFI loans was 15.30% as of June 30, 2021

2Q21 nonperforming loan (NPL) resolutions totaled $59.3 million in UPB, realizing 103.9% of UPB resolved

VEL added to the Russell 2000 and 3000 indices in June Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL) (Velocity or the Company) reported net income of $9.45 million and core income of $8.45 million for 2Q21, compared to net income of $3.40 million and core income of $6.72 million, respectively, in 1Q21. Earnings and core earnings per diluted share were $0.28 and $0.25, respectively, in 2Q21, compared to earnings per diluted share of $0.10 and core earnings per diluted share of $0.20, respectively, in 1Q21. Book value per common share was $11.62 as of June 30, 2021, compared to $11.12 as of March 31, 2021. “Our results this quarter demonstrate the resilience of Velocity’s business model and the ability of our platform to deliver strong financial results,” said Chris Farrar, President and CEO. “The U.S. economy improved significantly during the quarter and has driven renewed interest from investors looking to participate in the strong real estate markets across the country. The changes in housing demand that have occurred over the past 15 months have heightened the importance of Velocity’s role in providing business purposed financing to creditworthy borrowers who fall outside of the credit guidelines of traditional banks, and we continue to evolve our product offerings to meet the unique needs of our clients. Our team of talented and highly skilled mortgage professionals has done an exceptional job achieving this objective, and I am very optimistic about the growth opportunities for Velocity going forward.” Second Quarter Operating Results KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS ($ in thousands) 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 $ Variance % Variance Pretax income $ 12,885 $ 4,604 $ 8,281 180% Net income $ 9,453 $ 3,396 $ 6,057 178% Diluted earnings per share $ 0.28 $ 0.10 $ 0.18 174% Core income(1) $ 8,453 $ 6,722 $ 1,731 26% Core diluted earnings per share(1) $ 0.25 $ 0.20 $ 0.05 24% Pretax return on equity 22.57% 8.27% n.a. 173% Net interest margin - portfolio 4.83% 4.10% n.a. 18% Net interest margin - total company 3.98% 2.59% n.a. 54% Average common equity $ 228,314 $ 222,810 $ 5,504 2% (1) Core income and Core diluted earnings per share are non-GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation to GAAP net income at the end of this release. Discussion of results: Net income for 2Q21 totaled $9.45 million, an increase from $3.40 million in 1Q21, driven by higher interest income resulting from strong resolutions of nonperforming loans and HFI portfolio growth

‒ GAAP net income in 2Q21 included $6.98 million of interest income from the realization of contractual interest, default interest, and prepayment fees on nonperforming loans in 2Q21, a 59% increase from 1Q21

Core income for 2Q21 totaled $8.45 million, which reflects the exclusion of $1.00 million from an improvement in the macroeconomic loan loss forecast

Portfolio NIM in 2Q21 was 4.83%, a 73 bps increase from 4.10% in 1Q21, driven by an increase in interest income received from nonperforming loans and 20 bps decrease in the weighted average cost of funds

The pretax return on equity was 22.57% in 2Q21, an increase from 8.27% for 1Q21 TOTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO ($ of UPB in millions) 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 $ Variance % Variance Held for Investment Investor 1-4 Rental $ 1,019 $ 985 $ 26 3% Mixed Use 293 275 16 6% Multi-Family 184 183 1 0% Retail 183 178 6 3% All Other 384 370 10 4% Total $ 2,062 $ 1,991 $ 59 4% Held for Sale Investor 1-4 Rental $ 8 $ - $ (13) n.m. Total Managed Loan Portfolio UPB $ 2,070 $ 1,991 $ 80 4% Key loan portfolio metrics: Total loan count 6,125 5,935 Weighted average loan to value 66.70% 66.28% Weighted average total portfolio yield 8.90% 8.41% Weighted average portfolio debt cost 4.81% 5.01% n.m. - non meaningful Discussion of results: Velocity’s total loan portfolio was $2.07 billion in UPB as of June 30, 2021, a 3.99% increase from $1.99 billion in UPB as of March 31, 2021

‒ HFI portfolio growth driven by solid production activity, partially offset by higher prepayment activity and loan sales

The weighted average total portfolio yield was 8.90% in 2Q21, an increase of 49 bps from 1Q21, primarily driven by the increased realization of delinquent and default interest from nonperforming loan resolutions and improved portfolio performance

Portfolio related debt cost in 2Q21 was 4.81%, a decrease of 20 bps from 1Q21, primarily driven by the issuance of Velocity’s VCC 2021-1 securitization in 2Q21, at a weighted average cost of 1.73% LOAN PRODUCTION VOLUMES ($ in millions) 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 $ Variance % Variance Investor 1-4 Rental $ 147 $ 149 $ (2) (1)% Traditional Commercial 95 84 11 12% Short-term loans 15 - 15 n.m. Total loan production $ 257 $ 233 $ 23 10% n.m. - non meaningful Discussion of results: Loan production in 2Q21 totaled $256.51 million in UPB, a 10.07% increase from $233.04 million in UPB in 1Q21

‒ Driven by the re-introduction of short-term loans to the production mix and growth of long-term traditional commercial loan production

Loan origination volume in July 2021 totaled $104.4 million in UPB

‒ The quarter-over-quarter improvement was driven by resolution of 17.37% of nonperforming loan UPB as of March 31, 2021, 10.58% through payoff and 6.79% were brought back to performing (accrual) status. These resolutions in 2Q21 realized all delinquent contractual interest in addition to default interest and prepayment fees.

Charge-offs in 2Q21 totaled $917.6 thousand compared to $68.78 thousand in 1Q21

‒ Nearly half, or $420.47 thousand of the 2Q21 charge-off amount was related to one loan that transferred to REO, all or part of which could be recovered upon sale of the REO

‒ Nearly half, or $420.47 thousand of the 2Q21 charge-off amount was related to one loan that transferred to REO, all or part of which could be recovered upon sale of the REO The reserve for loan losses was $3.96 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $5.88 million as of March 31, 2021

‒ The recovery of loan loss provision in 2Q21 reflects an improvement in the macroeconomic component of the loan loss reserve resulting from a more optimistic outlook for the U.S. economy

Capitalized interest recovered on COVID forbearance loans granted a deferral through the end of 2Q21 totaled $1.27 million, with a remaining balance of $7.37 million as of June 30, 2021. None of the capitalized interest has been forgiven.

‒ Net interest income in 1Q21 included $3.33 million of nonrecurring interest expense from the refinancing of our corporate debt OPERATING EXPENSES ($ in thousands) 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 $ Variance % Variance Compensation and employee benefits $ 4,546 $ 5,186 $ (640) (12)% Rent and occupancy 430 463 (33) (7)% Loan servicing 1,922 1,867 55 3% Professional fees 795 533 262 49% Real estate owned, net 1,039 509 530 104% Other expenses 1,918 2,059 (141) (7)% Total expenses $ 10,650 $ 10,617 $ 33 0% Discussion of results: Operating expenses in 2Q21 were essentially unchanged from the prior quarter, with a 12% quarter-over-quarter decrease in compensation and employee benefits, offset by higher costs to maintain the real estate owned (REO) portfolio and professional fees for public company reporting requirements SECURITIZATIONS Securities Balance at Balance at Trusts Issued 6/30/2021 W.A. Rate 3/31/2021 W.A. Rate 2014-1 Trust $ 161,076 $ 19,973 7.86% $ 21,690 7.92% 2015-1 Trust 285,457 24,852 7.63% 26,762 6.88% 2016-1 Trust 319,809 43,925 8.12% 50,940 8.06% 2016-2 Trust 166,853 34,440 7.08% 38,953 7.07% 2017-1 Trust 211,910 55,648 6.02% 65,728 5.69% 2017-2 Trust 245,601 101,179 3.33% 114,517 3.40% 2018-1 Trust 176,816 79,377 4.02% 88,754 4.12% 2018-2 Trust 307,988 175,943 4.48% 192,240 4.53% 2019-1 Trust 235,580 159,345 4.06% 173,216 4.11% 2019-2 Trust 207,020 141,446 3.51% 148,834 3.50% 2019-3 Trust 154,419 112,848 3.28% 122,072 3.29% 2020-1 Trust 248,700 199,267 2.86% 208,269 2.84% 2020-2 Trust 96,352 97,601 4.44% 106,343 4.54% 2020-MC1 Trust 179,371 84,454 4.43% 116,241 4.50% 2021-1 Trust 251,301 250,109 1.73% $ 3,057,994 $ 1,580,408 $ 1,474,560 Discussion of results: Securitization balances as of June 30, 2021, totaled $1.58 billion, an increase from $1.47 billion as of March 31, 2021, driven by the issuance of Velocity’s VCC 2021-1 securitization in May

The VCC 2021-1 transaction totaled $264.52 million in UPB and priced at a weighted average fixed rate of 1.73%

‒ Broad investor demand tightened spreads for the entire capital stack and lowered our weighted average coupon by over one percent as compared to our pre-COVID VCC 2020-1 transaction RESOLUTION ACTIVITIES LONG-TERM LOANS RESOLUTION ACTIVITY SECOND QUARTER 2021 FIRST QUARTER 2021 ($ in thousands) UPB $ Gain /

(Loss) $ UPB $ Gain /

(Loss) $ Paid in full $ 21,925 $ 1,446 $ 15,961 $ 795 Paid current 14,949 219 10,774 62 REO sold 947 (2 ) 2,754 76 Total resolutions $ 37,821 $ 1,663 $ 29,489 $ 933 Resolutions as a % of nonperforming UPB 104.4 % 103.2 % SHORT-TERM AND FORBEARANCE LOANS RESOLUTION ACTIVITY SECOND QUARTER 2021 FIRST QUARTER 2021 ($ in thousands) UPB $ Gain /

(Loss) $ UPB $ Gain /

(Loss) $ Paid in full $ 13,517 $ 682 $ 8,569 $ 343 Paid current 7,794 59 11,170 40 REO sold 164 (73 ) - - Total resolutions $ 21,475 $ 668 $ 19,739 $ 383 Resolutions as a % of nonperforming UPB 103.1 % 101.9 % Grand total resolutions $ 59,296 $ 2,331 $ 49,228 $ 1,316 Grand total resolutions as a % of nonperforming UPB 103.9 % 102.7 % Discussion of results: Resolution of nonperforming loans and REO in the HFI portfolio totaled $59.30 million in UPB during 2Q21 and realized $2.33 million of gains, compared to $49.23 million in UPB and $1.32 million of gains, respectively, in 1Q21

‒ Total resolution gains as a % of UPB resolved were 103.93% in 2Q21, compared to 102.67% in 1Q21, driven by a 94% quarter-over-quarter increase in the collection of default interest and prepayment penalties collected on NPL resolutions

Resolutions of long-term HFI loans in 2Q21 totaled $37.82 and realized $1.66 million of gains, compared to $29.49 million and $0.93 million, respectively, in 1Q21

Resolutions of short-term HFI loans totaled $21.48 in 2Q21 and realized $0.67 million of gains, compared to $19.74 million and $0.38 million, respectively, in 1Q21 Webcast Information Velocity’s executive management team will host a conference call and webcast to review its financial results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day. The conference call will be webcast live in listen-only mode and can be accessed through the Events and Presentations section of Velocity Financials’ Investor Relations website at https://www.velfinance.com/events-and-presentations. To listen to the webcast, please go to Velocity’s website at least 15 minutes before the call to register and to download and install any needed software. Management’s slide presentation will be available through the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website after the market close on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Conference Call Information To participate by phone, please dial in 15 minutes prior to the start time to allow for wait times to access the conference call. The live conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-833-316-0544 in the U.S. and Canada and 1-412-317-5725 for international callers. Callers should ask to be joined into the Velocity Financial, Inc. earnings call. A replay of the call will be available through midnight on August 30, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 in the U.S. and 855-669-9658 in Canada or 1-412-317-0088 internationally. The passcode for the replay is #10157578. The replay will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website under "Events and Presentations.” About Velocity Financial, Inc. Based in Westlake Village, California, Velocity is a vertically integrated real estate finance company that primarily originates and manages investor loans secured by 1-4-unit residential rental and small commercial properties. Velocity originates loans nationwide across an extensive network of independent mortgage brokers built and refined over 16 years. (1) Core Income and Core EPS are non-GAAP financial measures the Company presents to help investors better understand unique items that impact earnings. For a reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Core Income, please refer to the sections of this press release titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Adjusted Financial Metric Reconciliation to GAAP Net Income.” Non-GAAP Financial Measures To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses Core Income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on Core Income, please refer to the section of this press release below titled “Adjusted Financial Metric Reconciliation to GAAP Net Income” at the end of this press release. Forward-Looking Statements Some of the statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated results, expectations, projections, plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “goal,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans, or intentions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our current views about future events and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or contemplated in any forward-looking statement. While forward-looking statements reflect our good faith projections, assumptions, and expectations, they are not guarantees of future results. Furthermore, we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events, or other changes, except as required by applicable law. Factors that could cause our results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, (1) the continued course and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and its direct and indirect impacts, (2) general economic and real estate market conditions, (3) regulatory and/or legislative changes, (4) our customers' continued interest in loans and doing business with us, (5) market conditions and investor interest in our contemplated securitization and (6) changes in federal government fiscal and monetary policies. Additional information relating to these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or contemplated in any forward-looking statements can be found in the section titled ‘‘Risk Factors” in our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 14, 2020, as well as other cautionary statements we make in our current and periodic filings with the SEC. Such filings are available publicly on our Investor Relations web page at www.velfinance.com. Velocity Financial, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition Quarter Ended 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Unaudited Unaudited (In thousands) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,741 $ 20,434 $ 13,273 $ 19,210 $ 9,803 Restricted cash 7,921 6,808 7,020 7,821 6,735 Loans held for sale, net 7,916 0 13,106 0 212,344 Loans held for investment, at fair value 1,370 1,364 1,539 3,327 2,956 Loans held for investment 2,057,046 1,983,435 1,924,489 1,977,236 1,836,065 Net deferred loan costs 26,707 25,070 23,600 23,850 25,754 Total loans, net 2,093,039 2,009,869 1,962,734 2,004,413 2,077,119 Accrued interest receivables 11,094 11,169 11,373 13,134 17,793 Receivables due from servicers 73,517 77,731 71,044 44,466 36,028 Other receivables 10,169 3,879 4,085 402 4,609 Real estate owned, net 20,046 14,487 15,767 14,653 15,648 Property and equipment, net 3,625 3,891 4,145 4,446 4,718 Deferred tax asset 13,196 9,246 6,654 1,832 5,556 Other assets 7,257 7,325 6,779 16,489 9,042 Total Assets $ 2,267,605 $ 2,164,839 $ 2,102,874 $ 2,126,866 $ 2,187,051 Liabilities and members' equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 70,049 $ 65,003 $ 63,361 $ 61,859 $ 55,938 Secured financing, net 164,053 129,666 74,982 74,776 74,571 Securitizations, net 1,558,163 1,453,386 1,579,019 1,670,930 1,599,719 Warehouse & repurchase facilities 151,872 203,314 75,923 19,541 160,796 Total Liabilities 1,944,137 1,851,369 1,793,285 1,827,106 1,891,024 Mezzanine Equity Series A Convertible preferred stock 90,000 90,000 90,000 90,000 90,000 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity 233,468 223,470 219,589 209,760 206,027 Total Liabilities and members' equity $ 2,267,605 $ 2,164,839 $ 2,102,874 $ 2,126,866 $ 2,187,051 Book value per share $ 11.62 $ 11.12 $ 10.93 $ 10.44 $ 10.26 Shares outstanding 20,087 20,087 20,087 20,087 20,087 Velocity Financial, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Quarterly) Quarter Ended ($ in thousands) 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Unaudited Unaudited Revenues Interest income $ 44,978 $ 40,707 $ 41,556 $ 41,374 $ 39,755 Interest expense - portfolio related 20,566 20,832 21,442 22,347 21,189 Net interest income - portfolio related 24,412 19,875 20,114 19,027 18,566 Interest expense - corporate debt 4,309 7,350 1,900 1,913 1,894 Net interest income 20,103 12,525 18,214 17,114 16,672 Provision for loan losses (1,000 ) 105 406 1,573 1,800 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 21,103 12,420 17,808 15,541 14,872 Other operating income (expense) 2,432 2,801 4,691 1,349 (1,339 ) Total net revenues 23,535 15,221 22,499 16,890 13,533 Operating expenses Compensation and employee benefits 4,546 5,186 4,135 5,692 5,863 Rent and occupancy 430 463 424 415 448 Loan servicing 1,922 1,867 1,977 2,168 1,754 Professional fees 795 533 1,415 1,051 588 Real estate owned, net 1,039 509 217 898 408 Other operating expenses 1,918 2,059 2,578 1,641 1,847 Total operating expenses 10,650 10,617 10,746 11,865 10,908 Income before income taxes 12,885 4,604 11,753 5,025 2,625 Income tax expense 3,432 1,208 2,177 1,544 484 Net income $ 9,453 $ 3,396 $ 9,576 $ 3,481 $ 2,141 Less: Deemed dividends on preferred stock - - - - $ 48,955 Less: Undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities 3,571 $ 1,281 n.a. n.a. n.a. Net income (loss) allocated to common shareholders $ 5,882 $ 2,115 $ 9,576 $ 3,481 $ (46,814 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.29 $ 0.11 $ 0.48 $ 0.17 $ (2.33 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.28 $ 0.10 $ 0.29 $ 0.11 $ (2.33 ) Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 20,087 20,087 20,087 20,087 20,087 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 33,960 33,407 32,793 32,435 20,087 Velocity Financial, Inc. Net Interest Margin ‒ Portfolio Related and Total Company (Unaudited) Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / ($ in thousands) Balance Expense Rate(1) Balance Expense Rate(1) Balance Expense Rate(1) Loan portfolio: Loans held for sale $ 11,524 $ 8,904 $ 220,047 Loans held for investment 2,010,962 1,927,760 1,875,260 Total loans $ 2,022,486 $ 44,978 8.90 % $ 1,936,664 $ 40,707 8.41 % (4 ) $ 2,095,307 $ 39,755 7.59 % Debt: Warehouse and repurchase facilities $ 166,981 2,361 5.66 % $ 113,528 1,705 6.01 % $ 242,676 2,632 4.34 % Securitizations 1,543,295 18,205 4.72 % 1,548,642 19,127 4.94 % 1,589,191 18,557 4.67 % Total debt - portfolio related 1,710,276 20,566 4.81 % 1,662,170 20,832 5.01 % 1,831,867 21,189 4.63 % Corporate debt 166,335 4,309 10.36 % 108,365 7,350 27.13 % (5 ) 78,000 1,894 9.71 % Total debt $ 1,876,611 $ 24,875 5.30 % $ 1,770,535 $ 28,182 6.37 % $ 1,909,867 $ 23,083 4.83 % Net interest spread - portfolio related (2) 4.08 % 3.39 % 2.96 % Net interest margin - portfolio related 4.83 % 4.10 % 3.54 % Net interest spread - total company (3) 3.59 % 2.04 % (5 ) 2.75 % Net interest margin - total company 3.98 % 2.59 % (5 ) 3.18 % (1) Annualized. (2) Net interest spread — portfolio related is the difference between the rate earned on our loan portfolio and the interest rates paid on our portfolio-related debt. (3) Net interest spread — total company is the difference between the rate earned on our loan portfolio and the interest rates paid on our total debt. (4) The debt issuance cost amortization was higher for the three months ended March 31, 2021, as a result of a lower average outstanding borrowing balance from a new financing facility. (5) Excluding the one-time debt issuance cost write-off of $2.9 million and prepayment penalties of $1.6 million associated with the $78.0 million payoff of our corporate debt in February 2021, the corporate debt average rate would have been 10.49%; net interest spread — total company would have been 3.06%; and net interest margin — total company would have been 3.52% for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Velocity Financial, Inc. Adjusted Financial Metric Reconciliation to GAAP Net Income (Unaudited) Core Income Quarter Ended ($ in thousands) 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 Net Income $ 9,453 $ 3,396 $ 9,576 $ 3,481 $ 2,141 Recovery of Loan Loss Provision $ (1,000 ) Nonrecurring debt amortization 3,326 - - - COVID-19 Impact - - - 1,267 Workforce reduction costs - - 432 - Core Income $ 8,453 $ 6,722 $ 9,576 $ 3,913 $ 3,408 Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.25 $ 0.20 $ 0.29 $ 0.12 $ 0.17 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805006097/en/

