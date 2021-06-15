Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Velocity Solutions Announces CIBC Bank USA Has Selected the Akouba Digital Lending Platform

06/15/2021 | 09:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Velocity Solutions, LLC announced that CIBC Bank USA will use Velocity’s digital lending platform to support its small business banking division.

Akouba’s secure cloud-based SaaS platform reduces the cost and time and risk of originating loans, while increasing the profitability of each loan. Financial institutions retain control over the decision, the pricing, the credit policy, the risk metrics, the loan dollars and the borrower experience.

“We’ve made tremendous progress with the platform since we acquired Akouba in June 2018,” said Mike Triggiano, EVP of Product Management at Velocity Solutions. “We’re continually refining the platform and adding new features and functionality. It’s been a thrill to enhance Akouba’s industry-leading technology over the past two years, and the opportunity to add CIBC Bank USA to our growing list of clients is definitely one of the most exciting milestones in Akouba’s history to date.”

“At CIBC, we are building an innovative, relationship-focused bank,” said Brant Ahrens, President of Retail and Digital Banking and Head of U.S. Strategy and Administration. “Akouba gives our small business clients the ability to seek financing on any device at any time in any place that is convenient for them. Combining the flexibility of Akouba with the insight and expertise of our relationship bankers positions CIBC to help our clients make their ambitions a reality.”

To learn more about Akouba’s digital lending platform, visit: www.myvelocity.com/akouba.

About Akouba by Velocity Solutions, LLC
Akouba™ by Velocity Solutions is a secure, cloud-based digital lending platform for retail and commercial lending. The Akouba platform was built to reduce end-to-end time of loan origination, increase profits and give both borrowers and financial institutions a streamlined experience. Akouba is the only small business loan origination platform endorsed by the American Bankers Association (ABA).

Founded in 1995 and servicing the transaction accounts of over 30 million consumers and business owners, Velocity Solutions is the leading provider of revenue-driving solutions for community banks and credit unions. Our Velocity Intelligent Platform™ powers Akouba and all of Velocity’s solutions, using machine-led intelligence that delivers powerful analytics and drives revenue, loans, account holder engagement and non-interest income to our client financial institutions. For more information, please visit: www.myvelocity.com/akouba.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:50pTG4 TEILIFÍS NA GAEILGE  : receives 10 nominations is this year's Celtic Media Festival Torc Awards including a 'Spirit of the Festival' nomination
PU
02:50pBORQS TECHNOLOGIES  : Received Purchase Orders of Enterprise Handheld Android Computer Forecasted at $10 million for Next 12 Months from a U.S. Fortune 500 Company for Worldwide Markets (Form 6-K)
PU
02:50pCogniac Presents on CogX Festival's Lab to Live Stage, Named Finalist in 2021 Best AI Product Awards
GL
02:50pBTCS Grows Blockchain Infrastructure Solutions Segment with Cardano Launch
GL
02:49pENERGEA  : partners with Victory Hill who invests $63 million to develop Brazilian solar energy projects
PR
02:48pHORMEL FOODS  : The Makers of the HERDEZ® Brand and DONA MARIA® Brand Announce Sponsorship for Qualitas of Life Foundation and “Arap en Mandil” Culinary Series
PU
02:48pHANCOCK WHITNEY  : 2Q21 Shareholder Letter
PU
02:48pREDWOOD SERVICES  : Announces Investment in John C. Flood of Virginia
BU
02:48pINSURITY  : Summit 2021 to Announce the Launch of Insurity : Analytics, Insurity :'s Customer Innovation Center, and Multiple New Products, Including Digital Claims Payments
BU
02:47pBOEING  : EU, US reach deal to end Airbus-Boeing trade dispute
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3UK and Australia agree 'comprehensive and ambitious' free trade deal
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : After 17 years, truce nears in U.S.-Europe jet subsidy war
5Shares in record-setting spree as Fed meeting looms

HOT NEWS