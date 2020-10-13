Log in
Velocity Technology Solutions Deepens Cloud Services Portfolio With Launch of Two New Service Offerings

10/13/2020 | 11:08am EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Cloud Managed Service Provider, Velocity Technology Solutions, is enhancing its Cloud Services portfolio with the launch of two new service offerings: Managed Container Services and Cloud Data Analytics. These service offerings help Velocity customers sharpen their competitive edge by making the deeper and richer functionalities of the cloud more accessible.

This announcement comes on the heels of Velocity’s Cloud Managed Infrastructure, Cloud Managed Database, and Cloud Disaster Recovery services launch, which were designed to help customers optimize efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve resiliency in the public cloud. Now, with the launch of Managed Container Services and Cloud Data Analytics, Velocity is helping customers go one step further in their digitization journeys.

Velocity’s two new cloud service offerings include:

Managed Container Services: Velocity’s Managed Container Services offers planning, deployment, and ongoing management of customers’ Kubernetes environments with enterprise-grade functionality backed by robust service levels. This offering allows customers to eliminate the complexity and steep learning curve associated with Kubernetes adoption and empowers their application teams to focus on accelerating time-to-value for the core business code.

“We see customers rapidly modernizing applications or building new ones but being hemmed in by the complexity of deployment in production on cloud-native infrastructure,” said Nagarajan Ramachandran, Velocity’s Vice President of Cloud Services Strategy, Portfolio & Engineering. “We created Managed Container Services to offer our customers an end-to-end white-glove managed service for container platforms, allowing them to focus on accelerating business value rather than worrying about the technology platform underneath their application.”

Cloud Data Analytics: For customers looking to accelerate their data modernization journey, Velocity’s Cloud Data Analytics services can minimize the complexities of implementing a data lake. This will help enterprises access and utilize the rich data they need faster than on their own. Cloud Data Analytics creates a data lake solution that is flexible to handle new requirements and data, scalable to grow with the business, and resilient to handle strict SLA requirements.

“As customers mature in their digitization journey, they are embracing advanced analytics capabilities like data lakes to augment and extend their traditional business intelligence solutions,” Ramachandran added. “Cloud Data Analytics leverages best of breed cloud offerings in the data modernization space to offer customers a turnkey solution that quickly drives significant business value through analytics insight without the overhead of deploying and managing an enterprise-grade modern data analytics platform.”

Headquartered in North America, Velocity Technology Solutions has over 20 years of experience migrating, managing, and modernizing mission-critical enterprise applications in the cloud. Velocity's mission is to enable mid-market companies to do what they do best by maximizing the value of their Applications and Cloud Platforms. Our purpose is to give our customers the freedom to innovate, modernize, and move to the future.

PR@velocitycloud.com

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

