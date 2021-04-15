Log in
VelocityEHS Double Winner in Occupational Health & Safety 2021 Industrial Hygiene Awards

04/15/2021 | 09:26am EDT
CHICAGO, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability software, announced it has won Platinum Awards in two categories in the Occupational Health & Safety (OH&S) Industrial Hygiene Awards. The inaugural awards program recognized VelocityEHS Industrial Ergonomics and IH Sample & Equipment Management products as best-in-class for their ability to help experts and non-experts alike easily assess and control workplace stressors, automate time-consuming tasks and maintain a world-class industrial hygiene (IH) program.

“As the undisputed leader in ergonomics and industrial hygiene software, VelocityEHS delivers solutions for IH programs that help companies achieve healthier, more productive workplaces,” said John Damgaard, CEO of VelocityEHS. “Our software is designed and built by EHS experts who are trailblazers in their fields, meaning your team is working with expert-designed capabilities right out of the box. With VelocityEHS, you can overcome your company’s unique IH challenges and demonstrate the value that proactive IH management brings to your organization—all while reducing the time, effort and cost required to manage it.”

VelocityEHS earned a Platinum Award for its Industrial Ergonomics solution, which delivers an all-in-one system that combines online training and smart assessment tools, expert-led site improvement events, and a powerful management capabilities available in 20 languages—to give users what they need to deploy, monitor and manage the industrial ergonomics process, from one to hundreds of locations. By leveraging artificial intelligence (A.I.) and sensorless motion-capture technology, users can more quickly and accurately conduct musculoskeletal disorder (MSD) risk assessments with video taken from any mobile device.

The company’s IH Sample & Equipment Management software also took home OH&S’ highest honor for simplifying complex IH functions to control exposure risks. Specifically, the solution helps users maintain a centralized sample and equipment management program across their enterprise and provides easy access to a global chemical and Occupational Exposure Limit (OEL) database. It is also the only solution available on the market that integrates with a growing list of global IH laboratories and their catalogs of analysis methods and Sampling Analysis Guides (SAGs). This tight integration between VelocityEHS and labs reduces the burden on labs and system administrators, virtually eliminates data errors and delays, and minimizes data entry workload by providing labs and consultants with secure system access so IH data can be directly entered into a database for faster analysis and reporting.

Visit www.ohsonline.com for more information about the OH&S 2021 Industrial Hygiene Awards and a full list of winners.

To learn how VelocityEHS’ award-winning IH and Ergonomics solutions can help you get the rapid access and actionable insights necessary to effectively control potential exposure risks in your organization, visit www.ehs.com.

About VelocityEHS
Trusted by more than 19,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS helps you reach your EHS goals faster through affordable software solutions that are quick to implement and are backed by unparalleled customer support. We deliver comprehensive cloud-based environment, health and safety (EHS) software. Our easy-to-use software applications are designed based on industry best-practice principles developed and supported by certified professionals with domain expertise in EHS, Industrial Hygiene, Ergonomics, and Risk to help you solve complex business challenges in simple ways. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts—including leading scores in the Verdantix 2021 and 2019 Green Quadrant Analysis—VelocityEHS is the global leader in cloud EHS software solutions. VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; and Perth, Western Australia. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.

Media Contact

Betsy Utley-Marin
312.881.2307
butleymarin@ehs.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
