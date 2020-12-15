VelocityEHS' Game-Changing Risk Management Solution Tears Down Risk Silos and Slashes Injury Rates

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability software, today announces the release of its cutting-edge Risk Management solution. Small to enterprise-sized organizations can now achieve efficient, consistent, and transparent risk and control management across their operations.



Effective risk management is the centerpiece of best-practice EHS management. Until now, however, the complexity in the processes, tools and the resulting data isolation have left many of the largest companies seeing little return on investment. For low- and medium- hazard industries, the cost and intricacies of implementing a scalable risk process have traditionally been barriers to adoption.

Companies can now leverage the VelocityEHS Risk Management set of flexible, integrated and easy-to-use software tools to manage any type of risk: health, safety, environment, financial, operational, or process safety. By standardizing the collection and organization of risk and control data, users can effortlessly switch between qualitative and quantitative analysis modes in either tabular or bowtie formats, in support of a wide array of industry-standard processes from JSAs, What-Ifs, Checklists, HAZOPs, LOPAs through to SQRAs.

In a recently published case study, entitled “Dyno Nobel Enhances Risk Management With Comprehensive Software,” by the independent analyst firm Verdantix, one VelocityEHS Risk Management customer reported a 53% decrease in their Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate, and a 39% drop in their Significant Event Frequency Rate. These reductions in injury rates were on top of demonstrated significant increases in employee efficiency and engagement in EHS.

“Most companies spend an inordinate amount of time and money on risk identification and analysis, leaving no energy or resources for the control verification piece, which is really the engine of risk management,” said Alex Apostolou, Director of Risk Solutions for VelocityEHS. “By integrating the tools for all risk and control processes into one simple-to-use solution, we make risk management the go-to process for all organizations striving for best-practice.”

VelocityEHS Risk Management core capabilities include:

Hazard and Risk Assessments

Hierarchical Risk Registers

Quantitative & Qualitative Bowtie Risk Analysis

Critical Control Verification Scheduling & Monitoring

Site Subscription to Master Bowties with Immediate Updates



VelocityEHS Risk Management outdistances the competition with its ability to break down existing risk silos between people, tasks and locations, and to scale to the size and needs of any company, while remaining simple enough for people at every level of the organization to use. Now, any company can solve its toughest risk challenges and measure the success of its activities.

“If you’re not actively managing risk, your business is heading in the wrong direction. It’s as simple as that. Companies today need every advantage they can get, you’re either proactively managing risk or you’re falling behind,” said John Damgaard, CEO of VelocityEHS. “The payoff for taking action is immediate and includes a safer and more engaged workforce, improved productivity, less downtime, and better all-round operational and financial performance.”

For more information about the full suite of VelocityEHS Risk Management solutions, including the Risk Analysis, Risk Verification and Risk Assurance products, visit the solutions page.

