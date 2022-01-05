VelocityEHS LinkedIn Live Event Prepares Employers for Upcoming U.S. OSHA, EPA and Canadian NPRI Regulatory Deadlines

CHICAGO, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environmental, health, safety (EHS) and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) software, announced its LinkedIn Live Event on January 7, 2022, at 12 p.m. ET aimed at helping employers better understand key North American 2022 EHS regulatory deadlines. Part of the company’s expert-led compliance resources, the exclusive broadcast covers the basics of these reporting requirements, including deadlines to submit forms and/or reports.



Click here to stream the live broadcast, and visit the VelocityEHS LinkedIn page for ongoing event updates.

Many critical regulatory reporting deadlines are quickly approaching, and in the excitement of the new year, it can be hard for employers to keep track of their applicability and responsibilities. During the live 15-minute broadcast, EHS & Sustainability Expert Phil Molé will discuss the requirements and deadlines for several upcoming reporting obligations, including:

OSHA’s Recordkeeping Standard

EPA Tier II Reporting

NPRI (Canadian) Chemical Reporting

EPA TRI/Form R Reports

Those unable to attend the LinkedIn Live Event are encouraged to register for the company’s free webinars for a deeper discussion of each reporting requirement in more detail. These include:

OSHA's Recordkeeping Standard: Your Guide to Compliance

January 11, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET

GHS/HazCom: Maintaining Compliance and Preparing for Future Changes

January 18, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET

EPA Tier II Reporting: How to Ensure Compliance

January 25, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET

“With the smartest technology and most comprehensive thought leadership resources, VelocityEHS is leading the way in helping companies stay in compliance with complex regulatory obligations,” said John Damgaard, CEO of VelocityEHS. “As companies shift their focus toward ESG practices, EHS leaders need the resources and insight necessary to lead more sustainable business processes. Our expert-lead events and webinars help form the basis of an employer's wider ESG compliance and reporting policy.”

The award-winning VelocityEHS software helps simplify regulatory obligations by helping users centrally track data and generate auto-populated forms for more streamlined submission. For more information about VelocityEHS and its complete award-winning software solutions, visit www.EHS.com.

To learn more about the company’s comprehensive resources and webinars, visit www.EHS.com/Resources.

