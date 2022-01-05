Log in
VelocityEHS LinkedIn Live Event Prepares Employers for Upcoming U.S. OSHA, EPA and Canadian NPRI Regulatory Deadlines

01/05/2022 | 11:09am EST
CHICAGO, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environmental, health, safety (EHS) and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) software, announced its LinkedIn Live Event on January 7, 2022, at 12 p.m. ET aimed at helping employers better understand key North American 2022 EHS regulatory deadlines. Part of the company’s expert-led compliance resources, the exclusive broadcast covers the basics of these reporting requirements, including deadlines to submit forms and/or reports.

Click here to stream the live broadcast, and visit the VelocityEHS LinkedIn page for ongoing event updates.

Many critical regulatory reporting deadlines are quickly approaching, and in the excitement of the new year, it can be hard for employers to keep track of their applicability and responsibilities. During the live 15-minute broadcast, EHS & Sustainability Expert Phil Molé will discuss the requirements and deadlines for several upcoming reporting obligations, including: 

  • OSHA’s Recordkeeping Standard  
  • EPA Tier II Reporting 
  • NPRI (Canadian) Chemical Reporting 
  • EPA TRI/Form R Reports 

Those unable to attend the LinkedIn Live Event are encouraged to register for the company’s free webinars for a deeper discussion of each reporting requirement in more detail. These include:

“With the smartest technology and most comprehensive thought leadership resources, VelocityEHS is leading the way in helping companies stay in compliance with complex regulatory obligations,” said John Damgaard, CEO of VelocityEHS. “As companies shift their focus toward ESG practices, EHS leaders need the resources and insight necessary to lead more sustainable business processes. Our expert-lead events and webinars help form the basis of an employer's wider ESG compliance and reporting policy.”

The award-winning VelocityEHS software helps simplify regulatory obligations by helping users centrally track data and generate auto-populated forms for more streamlined submission. For more information about VelocityEHS and its complete award-winning software solutions, visit www.EHS.com.

To learn more about the company’s comprehensive resources and webinars, visit www.EHS.com/Resources.

About VelocityEHS
Trusted by more than 20,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS is the global leader in true SaaS enterprise EHS technology. Through the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform, the company helps global enterprises drive operational excellence by delivering best-in-class capabilities for health, safety, environmental compliance, training, operational risk and environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG). The VelocityEHS team includes unparalleled industry expertise, with more certified experts in health, safety, industrial hygiene, ergonomics, sustainability, the environment, AI, and machine learning than any EHS software provider. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts as a Leader in the Verdantix 2021 Green Quadrant Analysis—VelocityEHS is committed to industry thought leadership and to accelerating the pace of innovation through its software solutions and vision.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; Perth, Western Australia; and Cork, Ireland. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.

