Vena Medical announces first Health Canada Medical Device License

02/03/2022 | 10:26am EST
Ontario, Canada, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kitchener, ON – February 3, 2022– Vena Medical is excited to announce the first Health Canada Medical Device License for their new product, the Vena Balloon Distal Access Catheter™[1] (BDAC). The Vena BDAC™ combines the balloon guide catheters and distal access catheters that are currently used in thrombectomy to remove clots from the brains of stroke victims. Combining these two devices allows the clinician to get the balloon much closer to the clot, which is shown to improve key metrics like First Pass Success Rate, allowing removal of the clot on the first try and leading to significantly better patient outcomes. This also reduces the number of devices to treat each patient and therefore the cost of the procedure.

 

“Obtaining important regulatory clearances like this one, coupled with the expansion of our team through key senior hires is allowing us to transition from a start-up to a scale-up. The timing of this milestone and the recent addition of Adam Karamath as Vena Medical’s Head of Commercial Operations could not be better” said Vena President and co-founder Phil Cooper.

 

Adam Karamath states “I’m ecstatic to be working alongside the bright minds at Vena Medical. Contributing to the advancement of ground-breaking technologies like Vena’s is a gratifying experience. It’s about pushing the envelope on treatment options and improving patient outcomes. Patients like our loved ones”

 

With distal occlusion, the goal is to improve perioperative success metrics that are already proven to lead to better patient outcomes. The Vena BDAC is the only device capable of providing that distal occlusion in thrombectomy.

 

"The issuance of our first Health Canada Medical Device License shows that we’re capable of bringing innovative solutions to the neurovascular space. The Vena BDAC is the result of intensive collaboration with physicians who perform these procedures every day. The addition of pivotal team members is a sign of our commitment to bring devices like the BDAC to market and ultimately get them into the hands of the clinicians performing these life changing procedures” said Vena co-founder and CEO Michael Phillips. “We couldn’t be more excited that our first regulatory success is right here in Canada, and this means the first patients in the world to benefit from our technology are going to be Canadian.”

About Vena Medical

Vena Medical, an ISO 13485 and MDSAP certified company, is creating a suite of tools to change the way physicians perform minimally invasive neurosurgery. Its flagship product is the world's smallest camera, which allows physicians to see inside veins and arteries, to help them treat stroke. The need for this new product has been evident in stroke treatment (a $1B market opportunity in the US alone) through pre-clinical trials published in the American Journal of NeuroRadiology and the Journal of NeuroInterventional Surgery. Vena Medical is part of the MIX (Medical Innovation Xchange) group of companies https://medicalinnovationxchange.com.

For more information on Vena Medical visit www.venamed.ca.


PR Contact
Mary Kate Phillips, Marketing
info@venamed.ca

 

[1] *Vena Balloon Distal Access Catheter is licensed in Canada only


HOT NEWS