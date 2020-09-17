Venatorx Pharmaceuticals Names William Sargent Senior Vice President, Commercial Strategy

Venatorx Pharmaceuticals today announced that Will Sargent has joined the Company as Senior Vice President, Commercial Strategy. With over 25 years of biopharmaceutical industry experience, including multiple product and line extension launches, Mr. Sargent will be responsible for designing and executing Venatorx’s commercial strategy across its portfolio of clinical and preclinical antibacterial and antiviral programs.

“Will has a proven track record of success and extensive expertise across a wide array of therapeutic areas, most notably in antibiotics,” said Christopher J. Burns, Ph.D., President and CEO of Venatorx. “As we develop our domestic and global go-to-market strategies and competitive analyses for our clinical and preclinical programs, it’s vital to have expertise like Will’s to drive our unique positioning, business intelligence and commercial plans forward.”

Prior to joining Venatorx, Mr. Sargent served as Vice President, Commercial Strategy at Nabriva where he led the launch and commercialization for Xenleta, a novel antibiotic approved for the treatment of community acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). Previously, Mr. Sargent held a variety of leadership roles at Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, including Vice President, Orthopedic Business Unit where he led the company's sales and marketing teams advancing XIAFLEX® for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and development of additional pipeline indications. Before Auxilium, Mr. Sargent was a biotechnology equities analyst at Bank of America and held multiple commercial roles at Amgen and Immunex. Mr. Sargent received his BA in Biology from Johns Hopkins University and an MBA from the University of Washington Foster School of Business.

“As antibiotic resistance continues to reach dangerous levels in the U.S. and around the world, it is an exciting time to join a company that has become a driving force for innovation and transformation in the anti-infective space,” said Mr. Sargent. “Venatorx has a robust portfolio of clinical and preclinical antibacterial and antiviral assets that each have a unique value proposition and potential for long-term health benefits for patients. I’m thrilled to join this dynamic, dedicated team and look forward to leading the company’s strategic commercial plans to foster growth and partnership opportunities for the company and its assets.”

About Venatorx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Venatorx Pharmaceuticals is a private pharmaceutical company focused on improving health outcomes for patients with multi-drug-resistant bacterial infections and hard-to-treat viral infections. For more information, please visit www.venatorx.com.

