Venatorx Pharmaceuticals : to Present Data on Cefepime-Taniborbactam at IDWeek 2020

10/21/2020 | 11:01am EDT

Venatorx Pharmaceuticals today announced that it has two data presentations at IDWeek 2020, which is taking place virtually, starting today through October 25, 2020.

The details of the presentations are as follows:

Assessment of Cefepime (FEP)-Taniborbactam (TAN) Human Exposures to Suppress the Emergence of Resistance among Serine (SBL)- and Metallo-Beta-Lactamase (MBL)-Producing Gram-Negative Bacteria (GNB) in a Hollow Fiber Infection Model (HFIM)
Poster Session: Novel Agents
Poster Number: 1263
Presenting Author: Lindsay M. Avery, Pharm.D, Senior Scientist, Venatorx Pharmaceuticals

Pharmacokinetics and Safety of Cefepime-Taniborbactam (formerly Cefepime/VNRX-5133) in Subjects with Renal Impairment
Poster Session: PK/PD studies
Poster Number: 1318
Presenting Author: Paul C. McGovern, M.D., Vice President, Medical Sciences, Venatorx Pharmaceuticals

About Cefepime-Taniborbactam

Taniborbactam, formerly known as VNRX-5133, is the only known beta-lactamase inhibitor in advanced clinical development that inhibits both serine- and metallo-beta-lactamases. When combined with cefepime, a fourth generation cephalosporin antibiotic, taniborbactam drives antimicrobial activity against gram-negative bacteria including carbapenemase-producing-Enterobacterales and Pseudomonas aeruginosa including multi-drug resistance strains. This includes pathogens that produce extended-spectrum beta-lactamases, AmpC beta-lactamases, AmpC, KPC, OXA, NDM, and VIM.

Sponsored by Venatorx, cefepime-taniborbactam has the potential to offer broad-spectrum antibacterial activity that is favorable over currently available therapies, especially in high-risk patients where a delay in effective treatment may lead to suboptimal clinical outcomes. Venatorx is currently enrolling a Phase 3 clinical trial (ClinicalTrials.gov – NCT03840148) of cefepime-taniborbactam in patients with complicated urinary tract infections (cUTIs).

This project has been funded in whole or in part with federal funds from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services, under Contract No. HHSN272201300019C, The Wellcome Trust under Award No. 360G-Wellcome-101999/Z/13/Z, and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, Department of Health and Human Services under Contract No. HHSO100201900007C.

For additional information about cefepime-taniborbactam or about our exclusive license agreement and collaboration with Everest Medicines II Limited and the Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership (GARDP), respectively, please visit www.venatorx.com/cefepime-taniborbactam.

About Venatorx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Venatorx Pharmaceuticals is a private pharmaceutical company focused on improving health outcomes for patients with multi-drug-resistant bacterial infections and hard-to-treat viral infections. For more information, please visit www.venatorx.com.

© Business Wire 2020

