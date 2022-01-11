Vendasta acquires search, display & social advertising technology leader MatchCraft

Deal unites leading adtech platform with Vendasta’s robust martech platform and marketplace of products

Saskatoon, Sask., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vendasta today announced the acquisition of MatchCraft from Advance Local. MatchCraft is a leading global software company specializing in search, display, and social media advertising solutions for digital marketing agencies and resellers who serve small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) at scale.



Bringing MatchCraft’s technology—including its flagship AdVantage™ platform—together with Vendasta’s end-to-end platform will extend new offerings to each company’s customers. With the complementary technology, channel partners can manage thousands of clients’ search engine marketing, display, and social advertising campaigns in an efficient and effective way while utilizing Vendasta’s platform tools built to market, sell, bill, fulfill, and deliver critical solutions to SMB clients.



“MatchCraft and Vendasta have been longtime friends, and we’re fortunate to have them join the Vendasta team,” said Vendasta CEO Brendan King. “This partnership will bring MatchCraft’s enterprise-level technology to all our channel partners, allowing them to have a superior technology stack previously only available to enterprise-level organizations. We know MatchCraft exceeds expectations and we hear it from many of their partners—who happen to be our partners, too.”



“Having worked closely with Vendasta for many years it is evident that their drive to enable local businesses to succeed closely aligns with MatchCraft’s own values and mission,” said MatchCraft CEO Sandy Lohr. “We have found an excellent new home in Vendasta, one that will allow us to continue our focus on innovation, integrity in the marketplace, and solutions that foster growth.”



Founded in 1998, MatchCraft provides industry-leading technology to partners headquartered in 22 countries running campaigns in more than 20 languages and dialects across the globe.



MatchCraft will continue serving its existing and future partners as it does today, with valuable integration and connectivity opportunities expected in 2022.



The deal marks an acceleration of both companies' strategic growth plans, which aim to enhance and expand technology offerings for the benefit of partners and their SMB clients around the world. The addition of advertising technology to Vendasta’s portfolio of offerings allows channel partners to use one unified system to help SMB clients build customer interest, awareness, connections, delight, and loyalty.



Last month, Vendasta acquired CalendarHero, expanding its owned and operated solutions to include a best-in-class AI-powered scheduling solution.



The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



About Vendasta

At Vendasta, our core purpose is to drive local economies by democratizing technology for small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). We accomplish this by providing a robust platform to local experts around the world—our channel partners. Partners use Vendasta’s technology to advertise, market, sell, bill, fulfill, and deliver digital solutions to SMB clients. Our end-to-end platform and marketplace are tightly integrated into an operating system delivered to SMBs, providing a single sign-on to their digital products and analytics. Vendasta serves 60,000+ channel partners, who in turn work with more than 5.5 million SMBs worldwide. Sign up for free and explore Vendasta at www.vendasta.com.



About MatchCraft

MatchCraft provides a best-in-class marketing platform that enables companies to successfully sell and manage search, display, and social campaigns for their advertisers. Unlike other marketing technology platforms, MatchCraft’s platform AdVantageTM helps organizations efficiently manage campaigns of all sizes, enabling clients to deliver results to their advertisers. MatchCraft’s sophisticated real-time bidding algorithms, and a team of digital marketing enthusiasts, work relentlessly to deliver exceptional ROI for merchants around the world. MatchCraft is a fully remote company with team members across the US, Europe, Mexico, and India. For digital marketing news, advice, and to stay in the loop on product rollouts, follow MatchCraft on Facebook, MatchCraft on Twitter, MatchCraft on LinkedIn or visit www.MatchCraft.com.



About Advance Local

Advance Local, one of the largest media groups in the United States, operates the leading news and information companies in more than 20 cities, reaching more than 50 million people monthly with its quality journalism and community engagement. The company’s mission is to strengthen and empower the communities it serves.

Advance Local Media Groups include MLive Media Group, Advance Ohio, Alabama Media Group, NJ Advance Media, Advance Media NY, MassLive Media, Oregonian Media Group, Staten Island Media Group, PA Media Group; Headline Studio, a content marketing agency; Advance 360, a marketing agency specialized in the education, healthcare, and travel industries; and ZeroSum, a leader in software, marketing, and data science focused solely on the auto industry. Visit Advance Local at www.advancelocal.com.

