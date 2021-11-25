Vendetta Capital Announces Its Investment in Hinata

Mahe, Seychelles--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2021) - Vendetta Capital is immensely pleased to announce its investment in Hinata, which is the world's first Web 3.0 e-commerce hub fueled by a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO).

The Hinata DAO has been established to support quality content creators and incubate a platform suited for the future of collectibles, metaverse tokenization and blockchain gaming.

$1T NFT ECOSYSTEM, $24B TOTAL ANIME MARKET

The value of legacy digital art and the NFT ecosystem is growing at an exciting level. The NFT ecosystem has reached an estimated value of $1T, with $24B total anime market and $250M total value of target legacy platforms. Here, Hinata is focusing on these segments of the industry and planning to market to users from these categories and beyond.

THE HINATA SOLUTIONS

Hinata is going to be primary, secondary and commission marketplace for NFTs with its multi-chain NFT support including Solana, Fantom, Tezos, and more.

Another great solution which Hinata brings for users is that subsidized Ethereum L1 transactions using Gas Station Network.

In order to provide a launch process that encourages projects, Hinata will provide NFT ecosystem featuring a wide range of options for artists, brands, and decentralized organizations create a hyper successful NFT or ERC-20 product launch.

ILLUSTRATED AND METAVERSE CONTENT

Big tech giants are sharing their plans for the "metaverse" as the next-generation way that people will interact online. Aligning with the future trends, Hinata is focusing on metaverse content and its original artwork and a generative product line compatible with the metaverse. It consists of over 50 original characters, 75+ artist partners, and a steady stream of quality content for Decentraland, Sandbox, and other universes.

NFT.WAIFUTOKEN.IO

Hinata's initial venture, WAIFU Token founded in August 2021, has gained brand recognition and success. It is proof of a concept for fair NFT distribution in community focused liquidity mining featuring non-transferrable governance rewards. New artworks are regularly commissioned and made available to DAO members as metaverse-ready characters.

Having cross-compatibility with other blockchains including Solana, Fantom, Tezos, Hinata will bring new standards for NFT ecosystem and Metaverse and real life touches of blockchain technologies which is in line with Vendetta Capital future strategies.

With Vendetta's Hinata investment, the company will continue to support the added value created by Blockchain technology that shapes the future in every area.

About Vendetta Capital

Vendetta invests in, leads, and helps projects to accelerate developing novel solutions to address the core issues of scalability, privacy, and interoperability for decentralized protocols and applications.

Vendetta Capital has become one of the leading investors in the blockchain venture capital ecosystem with its experience, wide network around the world, and effective strategic competencies that can analyze the innovative expectations of the market in depth and transfer these capabilities to the successful projects it invests.

With these approaches Vendetta has invested many successful and game changer gamin projects such as LoC, My Defi Pet, Faraland, Mist, Polychain Monsters, Ethermon, Alien Worlds, Anrx and other successful projects such as Jenny Dao, Linear Finance, HOPR, WOO Trade, Archer Dao, Unilend, Bridge Mutual, Alliance Block.

