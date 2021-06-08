Log in
Vendia : Named a 2021 Gartner Cool Vendor in Cloud Computing

06/08/2021 | 11:02am EDT
Vendia, a multi-party application development platform for sharing code and data in real time, has been recognized as a 2021 Gartner Cool Vendor in the “Cool Vendors in Cloud Computing” report by Arun Chandrasekaran, Sid Nag, and David Wright on May 13, 2021.

Business critical data is dispersed across both internal and external silos, making it challenging to control and share in real time. Vendia’s decentralized data platform enables the sharing and synchronizing of data or code across clouds, partners, and tech stacks with immutability and control. It is being used in production today to power multi-party distributed applications for track and trace of goods and services across complex supply chains, financial settlements and transactions, and real-time data analytics for AI/ML and IoT use cases. Vendia’s serverless implementation makes building distributed applications scalable, cost efficient, and developer friendly.

“Coming at a time when we are barely a year past our founding, this recognition by Gartner is an especially great honor,” said Tim Wagner, co-founder and CEO of Vendia. “Our mission is to simplify the challenges of building applications that span data silos and clouds by creating a single source of truth, while ensuring that each partner retains full control over its data. We’re delighted that Gartner recognizes the need for our offering in the market.”

This Gartner Cool Vendor in Cloud Computing report states “CIOs should assess these Cool Vendors that are disrupting the cloud market through robust multicloud implementation products.” The complete report can be accessed on Gartner, or read more about it on the Vendia blog.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Vendia

Vendia provides multi-cloud services that make it easy for organizations to share real time data and code across clouds, companies, and regions for data integration, financial settlement, ML training, transaction processing, supply chain solutions and more. Vendia was founded by Dr. Tim Wagner, formerly General Manager and creator of AWS Lambda at AWS, and Shruthi Rao, formerly Head of Business Development for Amazon Managed Blockchain at AWS. The company is based in San Francisco and has raised $20.6M in funding led by BMW i Ventures, Canvas Ventures, Neotribe Ventures, Sorenson Ventures, and other leading investors. To learn more about Vendia visit www.vendia.net.


© Business Wire 2021
