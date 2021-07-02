Venezuela & ALBA Weekly 7.2.2021: Declarations by ALBA, Caracas Congress, and Cuba in UN; Nancy Hollander on Alex Saab; wide open Venezuelan primaries; Russia, China, Iran Stand with Venezuela; Act to Stop RENACER Bil

Venezuela

The International: In Defense of the Bolivarian RevolutionLeftist critics do not consider that the market reforms being implemented by the Venezuelan administration - like the anti-blockade law - are necessitated by a politico-economic conjuncture wherein traditional avenues for the advancement of a socialist economic engine have been blocked. In the face of an extremely powerful campaign of subversion which has destroyed Venezuela's productive base, the tactical usage of capitalist measures for the restoration of economic strength becomes useful.

Final Declaration of ALBA-TCP's 19th Summit for Heads of State & Government: Unity, Fair Vaccine Distribution & Opposition to Illegal SanctionsThe most recent anti-imperialist statement by ALBA on the struggles in the Americas.

Orinoco Tribune: Final Declaration of the Bicentennial Congress of the Peoples of the WorldAnti-imperialist statement from the Congress on the state of neoliberal globalization and the battle to build a new, more humane world order. Overall a good statement, save the leftist wishful thinking that the US is in decline, that the US ruling class is deeply fractured, the economy is in severe depression, and the military invasions have failed.

Merco Press: Russia to the world: Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua are our Latin American alliesRussia reiterated this week its support for Latin American allies, mainly Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua given the standing 'external threats,' stated Moscow's defence minister General Sergey Shoigu. Regarding Venezuela, Moscow announced its commitment to strengthening military links with the Nicolas Maduro government. This week also foreign ministers from Venezuela and Russia, Jorge Arreaza and Sergei Lavrov, met in Moscow to outline the terms of this strengthened cooperation.

Orinoco Tribune: China: We Won't Stop Supporting the Venezuelan People & Rejecting Foreign InterferenceLi Baorong, assured that both countries will continue to support each other on fundamental issues. 'China will not change its policy of solidarity and cooperation with Venezuela…It will not change the principle of supporting the Venezuelan people in the search for the path of development with their own peculiarities, nor will it change the way of rejecting any form of foreign interference in internal affairs of Venezuela…The Chinese side is willing to join forces to continuously deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership and enhance mutual beneficial cooperation within the Belt and Road Initiative.' He also assured that these two countries share 'the same breath, the same destiny and the same heartbeat.'

Sputnik News: Venezuela, Iran Agree to 'Strengthen Ties of Brotherhood Against Imperial Aggression'Starting in 2019, Iran has been sending fuel and other material assistance to the Latin American nation to help it overcome difficulties caused by crushing US sanctions. Venezuela and Iran have agreed to further strengthen cooperation against 'imperial aggression' targeting the two countries' people..

Code Pink: Teri Mattson interviews Leonardo Flores and Dan Kovalik: Rebuilding Venezuela in the Face of Sanctions and report on the Bicentennial Congress

Film: Bolivar, el Hombre de las Dificultades - Bolivar, A Man of Difficulties200 years of the Battle of Carabobo.

TeleSur; Thousands of Venezuelans Run for the Socialist Party PrimariesOver 35,000 militants of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) took part as pre-candidates in the nomination process for those who will compete in the August 8 primary elections. The nomination process happened through popular assemblies that for 9 hours discussed who could be the aspirants for positions of governors, mayors, councilmen, and lawmakers. As a result of this political exercise, 21,153 PSUV militants will compete for the different public offices that Venezuelans will define in the sub-national elections to be held on November 21.

Alex Saab

Video: Caleb Maupin speaks with Nancy Hollander, Alex Saab lawyer, on Saab, Guantanamo prison and US Detention ProgramsHollander is lawyer for a Guantanamo prisoner, portrayed by Jodie Foster in the film The Mauritanian.

Ultima Noticias: Prosecution against Alex Saab is unfair, illegal and unsustainableJosé António dos Reis, former minister of the Movement for Democracy, founder of that party and close to the current government, harshly criticized Prime Minister Ulisses Correia e Silva and the judicial authorities of Cape Verde for the illegal detention and kidnapping of the Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab for more than a year. Dos Reis accused the Government of the African nation of openly positioning itself in favor of the interests of the United States with the sole purpose of overthrowing the Venezuelan government.

Orinoco Tribune: Dan Kovalik, Lawyer & Human Rights Specialist: Alex Saab Case Exposes Lawlessness of the United StatesDan Kovalik, lawyer, human rights activist and pacifist, asserted that 'the story of Alex Saab is very important because it really exposes the lawlessness of the United States. The US put pressure on Cabo Verde to arrest, detain and extradite Alex Saab for the crime of helping Venezuela overcome sanctions that are in themselves illegal.'

Cuba

Granma: Cuba at the UN - The blockade asphyxiates and kills, just like the virus, and must end!Address by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Bruno Rodriguez to present draft resolution 'Necessity of Ending the Economic, Commercial and Financial Blockade imposed by the United States of America against Cuba.' New York, June 23. 2021

Help Send Syringes to Cuba! - Appeal from Ed Asner

Nicaragua

AFGJ: Urgent Action Still Needed: No New Illegal Coercive Measures against Nicaragua

The RENACER Act is quickly moving through Congress. The Act will impose a new set of sanctions on Nicaragua (Illegal coercive measures). Please see talking points below for background information on the RENACER Act. Last week, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved the Bill. Please do still contact your Senators, because it has not yet had a vote on the Senate floor.

Bolivia

The Analysis: Greg Wilpert and Ollie Vargas: The US Encourages Immunity for Coup-makers, and Bolivia today under President Arce As Bolivia's new government under Luis Arce prepares to prosecute the people behind the 2019 coup against Evo Morales, prominent US institutions such as Human Rights Watch, Washington Post, and the State Department urge Arce not to move against them.

Webinars

Webinar video: US/Canada Hands Off Venezuelawith Alison Bodine, Carol Delgado, Dimitri Lascaris, Don Foreman, Radhika Desai

July 5: Sanctions deny the right of Venezuelans to food - A crime against humanityJoao Pedro Stedile, National Coordinator of Brazil's Landless Movement (MST) // Carlos Ron, President of the Simon Bolivar Institute, Venezuela // Maria Rodriguez, CLAP (Committees for Supply & Production) Representative, Francisco Dominguez, VSC Secretary.

July 15: Dan Kovalik reports on the Bicentennial Congress of the Peoples of the World in Caracas and the Activities of the US Delegation

