Venezuela central bank reports $5 bln jump in international reserves

CARACAS, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Venezuela's central bank on
Friday published data showing that its international reserves
have jumped to a five-year high of nearly $11.3 billion.
The South American nation's reserves rose by $5.1 billion on
Wednesday, according to a spreadsheet published on the central
bank's website that tracks daily reserve movements.
That increase was removed from the spreadsheet around
mid-day but restored by the afternoon.
It was not immediately evident where the funds came from.
The central bank did not reply to a request for comment.
The International Monetary Fund's website shows that
Venezuela in August received an allocation of around 3.5 billion
Special Drawing Rights, the IMF's unit of exchange that is
backed by dollars, euros, yen, sterling and yuan.
Those SDRs were worth $5.08 billion at the SDR exchange rate
on Aug. 31. But the IMF says the government of President Nicolas
Maduro does not have access to these resources due to a dispute
over his legitimacy.
"There remains lack of clarity in the international
community regarding the recognition of the de facto government,
as a consequence of which the country cannot access SDRs or
other IMF resources," an IMF spokesperson said in response to
questions.
The United States and dozens of other nations in 2019
recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's
legitimate president, as part of a failed effort to push Maduro
from power.
(Reporting by Mayela Armas, Brian Ellsworth and Deisy Buitrago
in Caracas; Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New York;
Editing by Daniel Wallis)