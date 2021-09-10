Venezuela central bank reports jump in international reserves

CARACAS, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Venezuela's central bank on
Friday published data showing that its international reserves
have jumped to a five-year high of nearly $11.3 billion.
The South American nation's reserves rose by $5.1 billion on
Wednesday, according to a spreadsheet published on the central
bank's website that tracks daily reserve movements.
That increase was removed from the spreadsheet around
mid-day but restored by the afternoon.
The International Monetary Fund's website shows that
Venezuela in August received an allocation of around 3.5 billion
in Special Drawing Rights, the IMF's unit of exchange that is
backed by dollars, euros, yen, sterling and yuan.
Those SDRs were worth $5.08 billion at the SDR exchange rate
on Aug. 31.
It is not immediately evident if Venezuela would in fact be
able to use those funds. The United States and dozens of other
nations in 2019 recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as the
country's legitimate president.
The central bank and the IMF did not reply to requests for
comment.
(Reporting by Mayela Armas, Brian Ellsworth and Deisy Buitrago
in Caracas; Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New York;
Editing by Daniel Wallis)