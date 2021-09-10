Venezuela central bank reports jump in international reserves

CARACAS, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Venezuela's central bank on Friday published data showing that its international reserves have jumped to a five-year high of nearly $11.3 billion.

The South American nation's reserves rose by $5.1 billion on Wednesday, according to a spreadsheet published on the central bank's website that tracks daily reserve movements.

That increase was removed from the spreadsheet around mid-day but restored by the afternoon.

The International Monetary Fund's website shows that Venezuela in August received an allocation of around 3.5 billion in Special Drawing Rights, the IMF's unit of exchange that is backed by dollars, euros, yen, sterling and yuan.

Those SDRs were worth $5.08 billion at the SDR exchange rate on Aug. 31.

It is not immediately evident if Venezuela would in fact be able to use those funds. The United States and dozens of other nations in 2019 recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's legitimate president.

The central bank and the IMF did not reply to requests for comment. (Reporting by Mayela Armas, Brian Ellsworth and Deisy Buitrago in Caracas; Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New York; Editing by Daniel Wallis)