Venezuela central bank's gold reserves sink 13% in 2022

CARACAS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Venezuela's central bank's
gold reserves dropped 13% to a new 50-year low last year,
according to financial statements published by the bank on
Friday, falling 10 tonnes in 2022.
The number of gold bars in the bank's vaults in Caracas sank
to an equivalent of 69 tonnes at the end of December 2022.
The central bank did not immediately respond to a request
for comment as to where the 10 tonnes of gold moved out of the
bank went.
Venezuela has used gold to shore up state finances in
recent years amid the country's extended economic and social
crisis.
The value of the gold that left the bank was around $650
million, leaving the central bank with some $3.91 billion in
gold reserves.
The average price for gold, according to bank estimates, was
$1,775.02 per troy ounce in 2022, compared to $1,799.48 per troy
ounce in 2021.
In mid-2022, a UK court rejected Venezuelan President
Nicolas Maduro's efforts to gain control of more than $1 billion
of Venezuela's gold reserves stored in the Bank of England's
underground vaults in London.
For decades, Venezuela's central bank held on to more than
300 tonnes of gold, but that amount quickly dropped as the
Maduro government began using the metal as collateral for loans
with international banks from 2015 to 2017.
That, matched with a drop in oil production and the impact
from U.S sanctions, has led Maduro's government to use gold as a
source of finances. Political opponents have alleged bars were
sold in exchange for cash.
In 2022, the central bank injected dollars into Venezuela's
foreign exchange market to anchor the exchange rate, along with
measures to limit credit and public spending, as part of a plan
to tamp down on inflation.
The strategy worked for most of last year, but has begun to
crack, sources told Reuters. Venezuela is at risk of returning
to hyperinflation, economists say, and the annual inflation rate
hit 234% in 2022, according to the country's vice president.
