Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Venezuela detains ruling party mayor over drug trafficking

01/29/2022 | 04:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan authorities have detained a mayor belonging to the ruling Socialist party and two elected deputies as part of an operation against drug trafficking, the government said, without saying if any drugs were seized.

The interior ministry and anti-drugs authority apprehended Keyrineth Fernandez, a ruling PSUV party mayor for a municipality in Venezuela's Zulia state along Venezuela's border with Colombia. Fernandez was elected mayor during local and regional elections last November.

One of the deputies belongs to PSUV and the other belongs to the Primero Venezuela party. Authorities captured three other people in the operation including a Colombian national, the interior ministry and anti-drug agency said in a statement late on Friday

"Investigations are continuing and new arrests have not been ruled out," the statement said.

Socialist party vice president Diosdado Cabello said those within the ranks of the PSUV who commit crimes will be brought to justice.

"In the PSUV there is no compromising with criminals," Cabello said in a Twitter post.

Venezuela, enmeshed in a long-running political and economic crisis, has turned into a launch pad for trafficking drugs toward Europe, Africa and the United States, according to security analysts. The U.S. government has accused Venezuela's government of not doing enough to counter drug trafficking.

For its part, Venezuela's government has said detentions of drug traffickers in the country and seizures of narcotics have multiplied since it expelled the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in 2005.

In another incident, Carlos Vidal, a ruling-party mayor for a municipality in Venezuela's Anzoategui state, was detained for smuggling gasoline and selling it illegally, Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami said. Fuel smuggling persists in some areas of the country, which the government has vowed to fight.

(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago and Mayela Armas; Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Diane Craft and Will Dunham)

By Deisy Buitrago and Mayela Armas


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.19% 530.61 Delayed Quote.-1.05%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.70% 90.67 Delayed Quote.15.60%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.37% 172.73 Delayed Quote.-1.34%
THE NASDAQ COLOMBIA INDEXED MARKET -0.36% 397.387742 Real-time Quote.8.65%
WTI -0.11% 87.244 Delayed Quote.15.94%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:45pThousands stage peaceful protest in Ottawa against Canada's vaccine mandates
RE
05:41pBritain considering major NATO deployment amid Ukraine crisis
RE
05:36pThousands stage peaceful protest in Ottawa against Canada's vaccine mandates
RE
05:21pAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : La Banque africaine de développement et le Sénégal signent plusieurs conventions de financement pour soutenir l'accélération industrielle, les PME et l'autonomisation des femmes
PU
05:00pFed rate hike could be half-point if needed, says Raphael Bostic - FT
RE
04:46pMajor Nor'easter blankets U.S. East Coast with snow, heavy winds
RE
04:42pSudan army-led Council signals tougher line on U.N. mediation
RE
04:37pJoni Mitchell removes music from Spotify over vaccine misinformation
RE
04:20pItaly re-elects President Mattarella, government unity bruised
RE
04:20pItaly re-elects President Mattarella, government unity bruised
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Strong U.S. earnings lift global equities amid inflation, geopolitical ..
2Goldman Sachs lifts CEO Solomon's pay to $35 million
3Exclusive-Russia moves blood supplies near Ukraine, adding to U.S. conc..
4Goldman Sachs expecting five rate hikes this year
5Hewlett-Packard wins fraud case against UK tech tycoon Mike Lynch

HOT NEWS