Venezuela diverts oil cargoes to small Cuban ports as terminal fire continues

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Venezuela's state oil firm PDVSA diverted
two crude cargoes set to discharge at Cuba's Matanzas terminal,
Refinitiv Eikon data and company documents showed on Tuesday, as
a fire that devastated 40% of the island's main storage facility
continued for a fifth day.
Lightning on Friday set one crude storage tank at the
2.4-million-barrel facility ablaze, later spreading to three
others, resulting in massive power outages.
As most of Venezuela's oil shipments to Cuba typically go to
Matanzas - a key facility for distributing domestic crude and
for receiving imports - the accident has forced PDVSA to find
other ports to unload.
Cuba-flagged tanker Maria Cristina, which was discharging
Venezuelan crude at Matanzas when the fire started, is heading
to Santiago to deliver its remaining cargo, according to the
Eikon data and documents.
Another Venezuelan crude cargo, onboard Cuba-flagged tanker
Vilma, was diverted on Saturday to the Antillas port, where it
is now waiting to discharge, data and documents also showed.
Matanzas is the only Cuban terminal with capacity to receive
large tankers rated for 100,000 tonnes of deadweight or greater,
so vessels waiting around Cuba's smaller ports might take longer
to discharge or require ship-to-ship transfers.
PDVSA did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
Other two vessels covering the Venezuela-Cuba route, the
Lourdes and the Esperanza, this week are waiting to load crude
at PDVSA's Jose port. They had been scheduled to discharge at
Matanzas, the documents showed.
Mexico and Venezuela have sent crews specialized in
combating fuel blazes to Cuba, planeloads of chemicals and a
firefighting ship. Cuban President Miguel Diaz Canel on the
weekend said a fire of such magnitude would be very difficult to
control in Cuba, which lacks needed equipment and supplies.
Venezuela, which is Cuba's primary source of imported crude
and fuel, sent about 57,000 barrels per day (bpd) to the island
in the first seven months of this year, in line with
year-earlier volumes.
The shipments arrive onboard shrinking fleets of old tankers
owned by Cuba or Venezuela.
