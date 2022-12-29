Venezuela foreign assets will not pass to Maduro -opposition

CARACAS, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Opposition lawmakers in
Venezuela seeking the removal of Juan Guaido as the country's
interim president said on Thursday that foreign assets will not
pass to the government of President Nicolas Maduro if Guaido is
removed from his post.
Three of four major opposition groups - Justice First,
Democratic Action and A New Era - are backing a bill to oust
Guaido and create a five-member commission to manage foreign
assets, especially U.S.-based refiner Citgo, a subsidiary of
state-owned oil company PDVSA.
The effort received initial approval from the assembly last
week, despite warnings from Guaido that Maduro could take
control of assets abroad, but must be voted on a second time.
Supporters of the bill want voting to take place on Friday.
Protections for Citgo and for over $1 billion in gold stored
at the Bank of England are "based on a non-recognition of Maduro
which will also be maintained," Justice First lawmaker Alfonso
Marquina told legislators and journalists during a virtual
meeting.
Guaido has been the global face of Venezuela's fractious
opposition since 2019, when he invoked the constitution to
assume an interim presidency, garnering backing from the United
States and other governments that reject Maduro's 2018
re-election as fraudulent.
But Maduro has remained in control of nearly all Venezuela's
institutions, including its security forces, and Guaido's
interim government, which has control over some foreign assets
and runs many embassies, has seen international support wane.
"I repeat that what they have told us is that they will
continue to support Venezuela in its fight, they will continue
supporting the national assembly," said A New Era lawmaker Nora
Bracho.
Opposition parties hope the United States will extend a
license protecting Citgo from possible creditor seizures when
the license expires in January.
The Supreme Court in the United Kingdom - where Maduro has
sued for access to the gold - has ruled British courts are bound
to accept their government does not recognize Maduro as
Venezuela's president "for any purpose."
(Reporting by Vivian Sequera and Mayela Armas
Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb
Editing by Leslie Adler)