Venezuela grants house arrest to oil worker detained after criticizing Maduro

CARACAS, March 23 (Reuters) - Venezuelan authorities granted
house arrest to a worker at state oil company Petroleos de
Venezuela who was detained nearly a year ago after
criticizing President Nicolas Maduro in a meeting with company
leadership, the worker's family said on Tuesday.
Bartolo Guerra, a tugboat captain with more than 20 years of
experience at PDVSA's maritime unit, was arrested by military
counterintelligence officials in the eastern city of Puerto La
Cruz in May 2020. He had voiced concerns about corruption and
poor work conditions, according to a union leader present at the
meeting.
Guerra was released from jail and arrived home on Tuesday,
according to his daughter, Yorgielys Guerra.
"We are happy about this, but we will keep fighting for him
to have full freedom," Yorgielys Guerra said in a telephone
interview.
Opposition politicians have denounced widespread corruption
at PDVSA, once the engine of the OPEC nation's economy, which is
now in its seventh year of collapse. Critics accuse Maduro of
using the South American country's justice system to stifle
dissent.
Neither PDVSA, Venezuela's chief prosecutor's office, nor
the oil or information ministries responded to requests for
comment. Maduro insists his government is committed to combating
corruption, and blames U.S. sanctions on PDVSA - part of
Washington's push to oust him from power - for its struggles.
Authorities have not commented publicly on Guerra's release.
Late last year, Venezuelan authorities arrested several oil
workers' union leaders on charges of terrorism and divulging
confidential information, which other union leaders
characterized as a crackdown on dissent. Other union officials
have fled the country for fear of arrest.
Two PDVSA managers convicted of divulging confidential
information were granted house arrest earlier this year. A
former oil minister and PDVSA President, Eulogio Del Pino, is in
jail awaiting trial on corruption charges.
(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago in Caracas
Writing by Luc Cohen
Editing by Marguerita Choy)