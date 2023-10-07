CARACAS, Oct 6 (Reuters) -

Venezuela inflation was 8.7% in September, the country's central bank said on Friday, taking consumer price growth between January and September this year to 158.3%.

Inflation was up from August, when it reached 7.4%.

The figures would take 12-month inflation to 317.6%, according to Reuters calculations based on the central bank data, placing Venezuelan price growth as the highest in Latin America.

President Nicolas Maduro's government has tried to curb inflation with rigid economic policies, including cuts in public spending, restrictions on credit, and foreign currency injections to stabilize its local coin.

But despite

a brief respite

offered by de facto dollarization, the economy is once again falling victim to high inflation, depreciation of the bolivar currency, lagging salaries, and decreases in purchases and production of goods.

The education sector saw the highest growth of 18.1%, followed by transport where prices rose 11.1%, according to the bank. (Reporting by Deisy Buitrago and Mayela Armas; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Chris Reese)