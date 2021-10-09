Venezuela monthly inflation slowed to 7.1% in September -central bank

CARACAS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Venezuela's inflation slowed to
7.1% in September compared to the previous month when it closed
at 19.8%, the country's central bank said on Saturday, following
a three-month delay in publishing inflation figures.
September's rise in consumer prices takes Venezuela's annual
inflation to 1,945.9%, according to calculations by Reuters
based on data released by the country's monetary policy
authority, hitting citizens' earnings and exacerbating poverty.
Inflation slowed in September as the exchange rate with the
U.S. dollar stabilized, the Venezuelan finance observatory said
in its monthly report published this week.
Venezuela, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC), is in the grips of an economic
crisis and four years of hyperinflation, leading to rising use
of foreign currency for routine purchases in supermarkets and
pharmacies.
The government of President Nicolas Maduro, which blames the
economic difficulties on U.S. sanctions, has relaxed rules and
signaled that transactions performed with foreign currency are
"an escape valve."
Critics argue that rising prices in Venezuela are due to the
government printing more money to cover its budget deficit.
Inflation over the last nine months stands at 531.2%,
according to official figures.
The largest inflationary growth was seen in education, which
rose 13.5%, and home supplies, which increased 11.6%, according
to figures published by the central bank.
(Reporting by Mayela Armas
Writing by Oliver Griffin
Editing by Vivian Sequera and Chris Reese)