Venezuela oil spills caused grave environmental damage over two years -report

CARACAS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Constant oil spills in Venezuela
between 2020 and 2021 have caused grave damage to the
environment, the country's science academy said on Wednesday,
which also called on state oil company PDVSA to
comply with clean-up operations.
At least nine spills have occurred in the two years, the
Venezuelan Academy of Physical, Mathematical and Natural
Sciences said in a report, including 26,730 barrels of oil in
July last year, which polluted Morrocoy national park located on
Venezuela's northwest coast.
"Along the coast, hydrocarbon spills and the discharge of
waste by the oil industry happen with greater frequency every
day," the report said, adding that such incidents affect the
environment and can kill life found on the sea floor.
A copy of the report was handed to PDVSA and the country's
oil minister, the Academy said. Neither PDVSA nor the oil
minister responded to Reuters request for comment.
Spills of refined products - such as gasoline - are more
toxic than oil spills, the investigators said, adding that
mitigating or reducing such incidents was the responsibility of
the oil industry.
Barriers and other measures to contain spills were used in
just a few cases, the Academy said, while beaches were cleaned
manually and without machinery.
"The contingency plan established by PDVSA in 1986, which
promotes using vessels for deploying of containment barriers and
employing skimmers to collect spilled hydrocarbon, among other
actions, hasn't been efficiently applied in the last 20 years,"
the report said.
The spills have also affected mangroves and sectors of the
coast surrounding Lake Maracaibo, which is located in
Venezuela's Zulia state and is full of oil wells, as well as
nearby islands and archipelagos.
(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago
Writing by Oliver Griffin
Editing by Marguerita Choy)