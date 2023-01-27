Venezuela restarts largest refinery's catalytic cracker after 8 weeks

MARACAY, Venezuela, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Venezuela's state
oil company PDVSA on Friday restarted the fluid catalytic
cracker (FCC) of its 645,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Amuay
refinery, the country's largest, following an outage that halted
operations for eight weeks, three sources from the facility
said.
Outages and unplanned maintenance often interrupt operations
at PDVSA's aging 1.3-million-bpd refining network, leading to
fuel scarcity, especially of gasoline and diesel.
Amuay's FCC is essential for producing enough motor gasoline
to meet the country's demand. PDVSA in recent weeks had resorted
to the neighboring Cardon refinery's catalytic cracker, which
can only process up to 45,000 bpd, for partially offsetting the
lost of key operational units at Amuay.
Amuay's 108,000-bpd FCC was out of service since early
December due to equipment malfunctioning. The unit is currently
processing some 67,000 bpd, one of the sources said.
Amuay and Cardon are part of PDVSA's largest refining
complex, the 955,000-bpd Paraguana Center.
