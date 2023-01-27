Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Venezuela restarts largest refinery's catalytic cracker after 8 weeks

01/27/2023 | 04:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MARACAY, Venezuela, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA on Friday restarted the fluid catalytic cracker (FCC) of its 645,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Amuay refinery, the country's largest, following an outage that halted operations for eight weeks, three sources from the facility said.

Outages and unplanned maintenance often interrupt operations at PDVSA's aging 1.3-million-bpd refining network, leading to fuel scarcity, especially of gasoline and diesel.

Amuay's FCC is essential for producing enough motor gasoline to meet the country's demand. PDVSA in recent weeks had resorted to the neighboring Cardon refinery's catalytic cracker, which can only process up to 45,000 bpd, for partially offsetting the lost of key operational units at Amuay.

Amuay's 108,000-bpd FCC was out of service since early December due to equipment malfunctioning. The unit is currently processing some 67,000 bpd, one of the sources said.

Amuay and Cardon are part of PDVSA's largest refining complex, the 955,000-bpd Paraguana Center. (Reporting by Mircely Guanipa and Deisy Buitrago; Editing by Marianna Parraga and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.57% 86.05 Delayed Quote.0.27%
WTI -2.13% 79.48 Delayed Quote.0.09%
Latest news "Economy"
04:42pNew Venezuela opposition leader confident U.S. will protect assets
RE
04:41pAustralia regulator to probe social media influencers for false endorsements
RE
04:36pDOJ probing Visa on U.S. debit, competition - filing
RE
04:34pUK's Hunt aims to prioritise business tax cuts: The Times
RE
04:34pTech gains help TSX add to weekly winning streak
RE
04:31pA&W Restaurants CEO expects milder cost increase this year
RE
04:27pStocks, dollar gain on allure of Fed soft landing
RE
04:25pWall Street ends higher, notches weekly gains as Fed meeting looms
RE
04:12pVenezuela restarts largest refinery's catalytic cracker after 8 weeks
RE
04:03pLIVESTOCK-Hog futures drop on plentiful supplies, live cattle steady to weak
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. consumer spending falls; inflation cooling
2Rising interest rates have a sting in the tail for Europe's banks
3Bill Ackman says Hindenburg's report on Adani Group 'highly credible'
4Intel's 'historic collapse' sparks selloff in chip stocks
5India's Adani kicks off $2.45 billion share sale while under short-sell..

HOT NEWS