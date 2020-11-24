Venezuela's Guaido seeks to maintain bipartisan U.S. support amid Biden transition

CARACAS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Venezuela's opposition hopes to
maintain bipartisan support from politicians in the United
States as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office in
January, opposition leader Juan Guaido said in an interview on
Tuesday.
The Trump administration in 2019 led an international push
to recognize Guaido as Venezuela's legitimate leader as part of
a plan to force the ouster of President Nicolas Maduro amid an
economic crisis and a mass migration.
The opposition now hopes to maintain the backing of both
Republicans and Democrats as it seeks to continue pressuring
Maduro, who has retained the support of Venezuela's military
despite a raft of aggressive U.S. sanctions. Biden is due to
take office on Jan. 20.
"Any president in the world today would want to get closer
to a solution to the crisis in Venezuela," Guaido said in an
interview in his home. "We want to have bipartisan support. It's
a challenge for us, not for the new administration ... to show a
path toward a viable solution."
Biden aides have said he does not plan to change
Washington's approach toward Maduro. The United States last year
created a broad sanctions program that limits Venezuela's oil
exports and blocks U.S. citizens from doing business with his
government.
But Biden will likely face pressure to ease some measures
such as restrictions on Venezuela's gasoline imports amid
crippling fuel shortages.
Maduro dismisses Guaido as a puppet of the United States and
denounced the sanctions campaign as an illegal and unilateral
effort to force him from power.
Venezuela's information ministry did not immediately reply
to a request for comment.
The country on Dec. 6 holds a congressional election that
Guaido and allied opposition leaders are boycotting, saying it
is rigged in favor of the ruling Socialist Party.
Guaido, who is the head of Congress until early January, is
organizing a popular consultation to be held between Dec. 5 and
Dec. 12 that will ask citizens if they want Maduro to resign, if
they reject the congressional vote as fraudulent, and if they
support international efforts to restore democracy.
The consultation will be both physical and digital to ensure
social distancing and to allow for participation of some 5
million Venezuelans who have emigrated to escape the crisis.
Guaido said he and other opposition legislators will not
recognize the results of parliamentary vote and will consider
themselves legislators under the principal of "constitutional
continuity," which holds that they will remain in their posts
because no legitimate election is being held to replace them.
This approach has faced criticism from within the opposition
that it will create a "virtual parliament" that competes with
the congress recognized by the Socialist Party.
Guaido in response said that virtual meetings are already
routine both because of the pandemic and because many opposition
legislators have been forced into exile.
"In 2020, everything is virtual," he said. "And in Venezuela
(this is true) for other reasons, because of the (high) costs,
because of the persecution."
