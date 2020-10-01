Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Venezuela's Maduro drafts bill to expand powers for new oil deals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 05:25pm EDT

CARACAS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has drafted legislation to grant his government expanded powers to confidentially sign new oil deals with private firms and foreign nations as a way of getting around U.S. sanctions, according to the proposal and people familiar with the initiative.

Maduro delivered the "anti-blockade" bill on Tuesday to the government-aligned Constituent Assembly, a parallel legislature he created to bypass the opposition-controlled congress. The sources said the assembly will pass it into law during its next session.

The draft legislation, seen by Reuters, allows the government to modify the "constitution, ownership, management, and administration" of Venezuela's public and semi-public companies. With the reform, Maduro is seeking greater investment in the oil sector, the sources said, speaking anonymously because they had not been authorized to speak publicly.

All the agreements will initially be secret as the proposal establishes a "temporary regime of classifying documents."

"It will allow us to use new mechanisms, which we have to do in silence, to promote foreign investments," oil minister Tareck El Aissami said on state television.

By giving more control of oil production to private companies, his government could dodge sanctions focused on PDVSA, the sources said. The document does not specify what stake Venezuelan state-run oil firm PDVSA will maintain in its partnerships.

Years of mismanagement and corruption, along with crippling sanctions imposed by the Trump administration, have caused the OPEC nation's oil sector to collapse.

The new bill also opens the door for Maduro to reverse the nationalization of many Venezuelans firms under the socialist government of his predecessor Hugo Chavez.

"If nationalization did not generate benefits, we need to look for ways to avoid having a graveyard of infrastructure," Hermann Escarrá, an influential member of the Constituent Assembly close to Maduro, said in an interview. (Writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and David Gregorio)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.32% 40.74 Delayed Quote.-38.18%
WTI -3.66% 38.551 Delayed Quote.-34.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:40pCORY GARDNER : Gardner Renews Call for US-Taiwan Bilateral Trade Agreement
PU
05:36pUK firms not seeing 'V'-shaped recovery - British Chambers of Commerce
RE
05:35pSTEEL & TUBE : Update on ASM livestream
PU
05:35pNPS NATIONAL PARK SERVICE : Arizona Game and Fish Commission and National Park Service Enter into Agreement for Bison Reduction at Grand Canyon National Park
PU
05:35pU.s.-based money market funds see $14 billion outflow in latest week -lipper
RE
05:35pU.s.-based stock funds in week ended wednesday attract $1.1 billion, first inflow in seven weeks -lipper
RE
05:34pU.S. airlines face grim winter, with or without a bailout
RE
05:28pMarathon Oil reinstates quarterly base dividend
RE
05:26pCoal baron Murray seeks U.S. benefits to treat his black lung disease - report
RE
05:26pHouse Passes Bill to Allow Lawmakers to Oust U.S. Olympic Movement Leaders -- 2nd Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : Bleaker profit outlook at Bayer turns into reckoning over Monsanto
2ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : Rolls-Royce to raise $6.5 billion to cope with COVID cash crunch
3DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
4CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., : Tesla cuts starting price for China-made Model 3 cars by 8%
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : Wall Street surges on rekindled stimulus optimism

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group