Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Venezuela's Maduro not ruling out early elections - presidency

10/07/2022 | 08:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Venezuela's President Maduro and Colombia's Foreign Minister Leyva meet in Caracas

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro is not ruling out bringing forward the country's 2024 presidential election, his office said on Friday in a message published on Twitter.

The tweet came shortly after Maduro said during an event with his United Socialist Party (PSUV) that the party is always ready for an election.

"The truth is that we are prepared to achieve a big victory when elections come," Maduro said.

The election is currently scheduled to take place in two years, according to the official schedule, but the electoral authority has not set a definitive date.

Maduro has said in recent months there could be a big general election next year, without offering details.

The PSUV, led by Maduro, has been busy renewing its ranks through local elections, while opposition parties seek to present a singular candidate to be determined in a primary election.

Venezuela's opposition accused Maduro of fraud after the 2018 presidential elections, but Maduro has rejected this.

International agencies and governments around the world ignored the 2018 results, as they considered the process to lack guarantees and transparency.

(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago and Vivian Sequera; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
01:26aOAS chief faces probe over relationship with staffer
RE
01:24aMusk offers proposal on China-Taiwan tensions, after Russia-Ukraine plan
RE
01:20aFuel tank ablaze at bridge in Crimea -Russia's RIA
RE
12:54aRussia's RIA state agency reports fuel tank on fire at Kerch bridge in Crimea
RE
12:43aChina releases first batch of 2023 crude oil import quotas -sources
RE
12:34aUkraine’s media report massive explosion at the kerch bridge…
RE
12:33aRussia’s ria state agency reports fuel tank on fire at kerch bri…
RE
10/07U.S. judge to set auction calendar for shares in Citgo parent
RE
10/07Gray whale numbers along North America's west coast down nearly 40% since 2016
RE
10/07U.S. widens investment ban to China's BGI Genomics, drone maker DJI
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk offers proposal on China-Taiwan tensions, after Russia-Ukraine pla..
2Nissan presses partner Renault to sell down stake -WSJ
3After Russia-Ukraine plan, Musk offers proposal to resolve China-Taiwan..
4Cosan S A : Presentation - Acquisition of minority stake in Vale
5NIO : Announces Details of its Expansion into German, Dutch, Danish and..

HOT NEWS