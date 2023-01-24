Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Venezuela's National Assembly approves first reading of bill to regulate NGOs

01/24/2023 | 05:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Opening of the 2023 legislative period, in Caracas

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's National Assembly on Tuesday passed a first reading of a bill to regulate and inspect non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in the South American country, which has caused uproar among activists.

If the bill is passed into law following a second reading - promised to come quickly by National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez - advocacy groups fear it will silence Venezuela's NGOs and stop them from carrying out their work with new threats and intimidation.

The legislative project is gathering pace while Venezuela waits for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, to visit the country at the end of this week following his tour of the region.

"Criminalization advances. NGOs in Venezuela could be fined up to 200 Petros ($12,000) if they don't comply with the new law," local NGO the Venezuelan Action Education Program (Provea) said in a message on Twitter.

The Petro is a cryptocurrency which was launched by Venezuela's government in February 2018.

The 15-page bill entitled "law for the control, regularization, activities and financing of non-governmental and related organizations" was presented by deputy Diosdado Cabello, who is second in command of Venezuela's ruling party.

"If you are genuine and dedicated to social and humanitarian work, do you have anything to fear? You can register (and) the financing can be reviewed," Cabello said at in a broadcast via state television.

"Those screaming are those who are up to no good," he said, adding that some NGOs worked towards political goals and were backed by foreign governments.

More than 500 NGOs and foundations work in Venezuela, focused on topics including prisoner wellbeing, monitoring violence, investigating extrajudicial killings and reviewing economic indicators, among others.

If the bill is approved NGOs will have to declare their assets, balance sheets, financial statements and their "relationship with donations received, with full identification of the donors, indicating whether they are nationals or foreigners," according to the bill's text, published by the National Assembly.

These NGOs will be banned from "carrying out political activities, promoting or allowing actions that threaten national stability and the institutions of the republic," among others, according to the text.

(Reporting by Vivian Sequera; Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Stephen Coates)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
05:57pTesla to invest over $3.6 billion to build two new factories in Nevada
RE
05:56pVenezuela's National Assembly approves first reading of bill to regulate NGOs
RE
05:56pNews Corp in talks to sell its stake in Move Inc -sources
RE
05:56pNews corp in talks to sell move inc to costar group -s…
RE
05:53pMicrosoft - pc market was in line with expectations; execution c…
RE
05:48pMicrosoft ceo says bing search engine continues to gain share in…
RE
05:48pMicrosoft ceo says some 80% of linkedin sign-ups came from outsi…
RE
05:48pADRs End Lower; AstraZeneca, Can-Fite BioPharma Trade Actively
DJ
05:45pZelenskiy says Ukraine needs decisions on modern tanks deliveries
RE
05:45pTesla to invest over $3.6 bln in Nevada to build two new factories
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-Binance moved $346 million for seized crypto exchange Bitzlat..
2After a long, cold year, investors are flocking back to Europe
3Analyst recommendations: AMD, Blackstone, EasyJet, Target, VF Corp...
4Microsoft misses quarterly revenue estimates
5Transcript : Danaher Corporation, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 24, 2023

HOT NEWS