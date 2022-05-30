Venezuela's PDVSA extends diesel sales in dollars, cutting subsidy

PUNTO FIJO/VALENCIA, Venezuela, May 30 (Reuters) -
V enezuela's state-run PDVSA has ordered over a hundred stations
to begin selling diesel in dollars, reducing a subsidy that had
allowed truckers and public transportation drivers to fill their
tanks almost for free, according to documents and sources.
Venezuela had set a diesel retail price of $0.50 per liter
in late 2021 for some stations but a parallel system in local
currency continued working, allowing most drivers to access the
subsidy.
In recent weeks, however, long lines of trucks and buses
looking to fill up their tanks at domestic prices led PDVSA to
expand the number of stations charging fuel in dollars.
A global tightness in the offer of diesel is pushing prices
up and threatening supply during the coming peak demand season
in several countries across the Americas.
The new dollar-denominated diesel price was communicated by
PDVSA to stations this month, according to a copy of one of the
letters seen by Reuters and dated May 26.
"From now on, diesel will be sold at the same price as
gasoline," a person who received one of the letters said.
PDVSA and Venezuela's oil ministry did not immediately reply
to requests for comment.
A prohibition on fuel supplies to Venezuela as part of U.S.
sanctions on PDVSA, as well as decades of poor maintenance and
underinvestment at its refining network, are making it hard for
the company to meet demand for gasoline, diesel and cooking gas,
which is returning to pre-pandemic levels.
In 2020, amid days-long lines for fuel, President Nicolas
Maduro's government authorized about 200 stations of the
country's 1,500 to sell gasoline in dollars. The number of
retailers charging dollars has increased since.
Analysts expect the dollar diesel sales will contribute to
more expensive freight tariffs, accelerating already-high
inflation.
Meanwhile, as the diesel subsidy has not been completely
withdrawn, lines in the stations that still charge in local
currency are getting longer.
"Truckers that want to arrive quickly will have to pay
dollars," the source said.
