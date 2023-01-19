Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Venezuela's bolivar depreciates to 20 per dollar as prices rise

01/19/2023 | 05:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past Venezuelan bolivar notes hung to resemble a tree, in Caracas

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's down-at-the-heel bolivar currency fell to 20 per dollar, according to official data for Wednesday, complicating attempts by the government of President Nicolas Maduro to control inflation.

The bolivar has depreciated 14% this month, said analysts, who have estimated that the economy could return to hyperinflation this year amid incipient economic growth.

Consumer prices were 37.2% higher in December than in November, according to estimates by the Venezuelan Finance Observatory, a non-governmental group of economists, which predicts annual inflation for 2022 will hit 305%.

The central bank has not published inflation data since October.

"It is now clearer that there is a new inflation spiral coming because of the jump in the exchange rate without an economic program," said economist Jose Guerra.

Inflation was contained in the single digits for nine months last year as the government tamped it down with orthodox measures, such as credit and spending limitations and tax increases.

But the strategy is showing cracks as prices increase and public sectors workers - who last got a salary rise in March 2022 - protest for better wages.

The monthly minimum wage in Venezuela is now equivalent to $6.50.

Maduro said in December he was preparing strict measures against bolivar depreciation, but he has yet to announce any.

Local consulting firm Sintesis Financiera says control of the exchange rate would require higher weekly injections of dollars into the financial system, which would be difficult amid reduced oil income.

(Reporting by Mayela Armas; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Bradley Perrett)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 2.11% 86.29 Delayed Quote.-1.68%
WTI 2.02% 81.008 Delayed Quote.0.17%
Latest news "Economy"
05:57pNo sign of British actor Julian Sands after 6 days missing in California mountains
RE
05:41pU.S., Cuban officials wrap up law-enforcement talks in Havana
RE
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.14% to 95.14 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Gains 0.33% to $1.0833 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Gains 0.35% to $1.2391 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pDollar Lost 0.38% to 128.43 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pStocks fall, yields up; economic slowdown worries mount
RE
05:35pHawaiian Airlines pilots reach a deal on new contract -union
RE
05:34p'All Quiet On The Western Front' leads BAFTA nominations
RE
05:31pDogecoin Gained 0.21% to $0.081 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: MasterCard, Visa, McDonald's, Rightmove...
2Vietnam EV maker VinFast plans promotions in response to Tesla price cu..
3INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES INC : Results of Operations and Financ..
4Procter & Gamble 2Q Sales, Earnings Match Street Views
5Explainer-A looming U.S. debt ceiling fight is starting to worry invest..

HOT NEWS