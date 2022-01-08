Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Venezuela's inflation hit 686.4% in 2021 - central bank

01/08/2022 | 10:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Paying with U.S. dollars in Caracas

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's annual inflation rate hit 686.4% in 2021, demonstrating a deceleration of consumer price growth versus the previous year when inflation was 2,959.8%, the country's central bank said on Saturday.

Monthly inflation in December rose 7.6% and, since September, the inflation rate has remained in the single digits.

The deceleration in prices follows government measures which include the restriction of credit and lower spending in bolivars to maintain the stability of the exchange rate.

As a result of this strategy, government entities and state-owned oil company PDVSA now pay suppliers in cash with foreign currency.

During an interview broadcast on state television at the start of this month, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro said hyperinflation - which ran for four years - had been left behind.

Despite measures to improve supplies and control inflation, prices remain high and continue to hit the earnings of Venezuelan families, limiting their ability to buy goods like food and medicine. A minimum monthly salary is equivalent to $1.50.

In 2019, amid hyperinflation and economic collapse, Venezuela's government relaxed economic controls, allowing greater quantities of foreign currency to circulate, which provided some sectors with breathing space.

The central bank has yet to publish data regarding the country's economic growth.

(Reporting by Mayela Armas; Writing by Oliver Griffin; editing by Diane Craft)

By Mayela Armas


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.16% 81.81 Delayed Quote.5.20%
WTI -0.80% 78.849 Delayed Quote.5.49%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:56aGerman SPD official defends pro-Nord Stream 2 policy
RE
10:53aANTI-VAX PROTESTERS TELL FRANCE'S MACRON : 'We'll piss you off'
RE
10:43aManchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post
RE
10:41aECB MAY NEED TO ACT IF ENERGY PRICE RISES MORE PERSISTENT : Schnabel
RE
10:40aGerman health minister wants to revamp COVID-19 vaccination strategy
RE
10:37aIran imposes sanctions on Americans over 2020 killing of top general
RE
10:35aSwedish crown princess contracts COVID-19 amid surging infections
RE
10:27aVenezuela's inflation hit 686.4% in 2021 - central bank
RE
10:24aIran imposes sanctions on Americans over 2020 killing of top general
RE
10:18aISABEL SCHNABEL :  Looking through higher energy prices? Monetary policy and the green transition
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook parent's head of communications leaves company
2Tesla raises Full Self Driving software price to $12,000 in U.S., Musk ..
3Omicron surge pushes U.S. COVID hospitalizations toward record high
4British fintech PrimaryBid close to finalising $150 million funding fro..
5Ex-security chief arrested as Kazakhstan presses crackdown on unrest

HOT NEWS