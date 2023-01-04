Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Venezuela's lack of dredging causes trouble for Chevron's heavy oil exports

01/04/2023 | 05:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Oil tanker on Lake Maracaibo, in Cabimas

HOUSTON/MARACAY, Venezuela (Reuters) - A shipping channel snafu is slowing Chevron Corp's efforts to load tankers at one of its four Venezuelan joint ventures and bring heavy crude to the United States, three people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Washington in November authorized the last major U.S. firm still operating in Venezuela to restore lost output and begin exporting oil as a way to encourage talks between Nicolas Maduro's government and the country's political opposition.

But a plan to move heavy oil quickly from inventories at the Petroboscan joint venture with state-run company PDVSA is facing delays because of lack of dredging at Maracaibo Lake's navigation channel, the people said.

A dredge is often needed to clean out the bed of water areas by scooping out mud, weeds and rubbish so vessels can transit.

Shallow waters in the channel caused a non-Chevron-related vessel carrying scrap metal go aground in December. Petroboscan has instructed vessels since to limit their draft after loading at the Bajo Grande oil terminal.

Maracaibo Lake's channel in the northwest of the country is suitable for loading tankers with a draft of only up to 9.8 meters, one of the people said. That means about 250,000 barrels of Boscan heavy crude can move at a time through the channel linking Bajo Grande to the Caribbean Sea.

In a sign that Chevron expects to expand operations quickly, the oil producer has begun advertising for Venezuelan contract administrators and cargo schedulers. It is recruiting to restaff long-idled operations, particularly for its marketing and trading divisions, which will handle oil exports for its own U.S. refineries and others.

Chevron started preparing to reanimate operations at its joint ventures in Venezuela last year while submitting a license request to the U.S. Treasury Department, following an agreement with PDVSA. The company wants to assemble a trading team to market oil from Venezuela and expand its role in the four projects.

PDVSA and Chevron did not reply to requests for comment.

LITTLE BY LITTLE

Small tankers coming from Bajo Grande are moving Venezuela's western crudes to a ship-to-ship transfer area along the country's coast, where they fill larger vessels. The first Chevron-chartered cargo loaded this way has not yet departed for the United States, according to the people and Refinitiv Eikon tracking data.

Chevron has chartered three vessels for Venezuela: the UACC Eagle, which will discharge a U.S. cargo of heavy naphtha at PDVSA's Jose port later this week; the Caribbean Voyager, which is loading 500,000 barrels of Hamaca crude for Chevron's refinery in Pasacagoula, Mississippi; and the Kerala, which arrived on Tuesday in Maracaibo Lake's channel to load Boscan crude, according to shipping documents and Eikon data.

Italian oil firm Eni also is planning to obtain a cargo of Venezuelan crude this month under an arrangement that began last year to receive Venezuelan oil in exchange for repayment of pending debt, according to a separate person familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga in Houston and Mircely Guanipa in Maracay, Venezuela; Additional reporting by Deisy Buitrago in Caracas; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Mircely Guanipa and Marianna Parraga


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -5.06% 78.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
CHEVRON CORPORATION -1.06% 172.14 Delayed Quote.0.00%
OIL TERMINAL S.A. 2.79% 0.166 End-of-day quote.3.11%
WTI -4.82% 73.335 Delayed Quote.-0.10%
Latest news "Economy"
05:58pUK's Sunak to announce minimum strike legislation as soon as Thursday -The Times
RE
05:56pUkraine to get more armoured vehicles but presses for tanks to fight Russia
RE
05:53pLabour's Starmer aims to revamp government without big spending in pitch to Britain
RE
05:45pGreen bonds are set to drive corporate ESG debt out of slump in 2023 -Barclays
RE
05:45pCantwell says senate commerce committee intends to hold hearings…
RE
05:44pU.S. forces glass, security companies to drop noncompete clauses for workers
RE
05:44pU.s. senate commerce committee chair cantwell says southwest air…
RE
05:39pApple to sign Luxshare for iPhone production in China - FT
RE
05:39pFactbox-If not McCarthy then who? Other possible candidates for U.S. House speaker
RE
05:39pUK businesses face 'bleak' outlook after poor end to 2022: BCC
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: New year, same ol' Fed
2Analyst recommendations: Air Products, BNY Mellon, Celanese, Morgan Sta..
3China urges 'final victory' over COVID as global concern mounts over sp..
4New version of hydrogen strategy: praise and criticism from the gas ind..
5Sanofi expects Q4 earnings boost from foreign exchange, flu vaccine sal..

HOT NEWS