Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Venezuela's oil exports in Sept boosted by sales to China, swaps with Iran

10/04/2022 | 01:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An oil tanker is seen on Lake Maracaibo in Venezuela's western state of Zulia

HOUSTON (Reuters) - More shipments to Asia through intermediaries and growing cargo swaps with Iran drove Venezuela's oil exports in September to their third highest level this year, internal documents and tanker tracking data showed.

The OPEC-member nation's oil exports were volatile earlier this year due to a lack of diluents required to produce exportable grades and unstable output amid processing outages and scarce drilling equipment.

But oil production and exports regained their footing in the third quarter, helped by Iran's supplies of condensate and crude to state-run oil company PDVSA, and deliveries of Venezuelan heavy crude and fuel oil to Iranian state companies.

A total of 40 cargoes departed from Venezuelan waters last month carrying an average of 710,033 barrels per day (bpd) of crude and fuel, and 544,000 metric tonnes of byproducts mainly to China through regional hubs, according to PDVSA's internal shipping documents and Refinitiv Eikon vessel tracking data.

Much of the oil was acquired and resold by companies with no track record in crude trading. These intermediaries, which arrange shipment, payment and final buyers, accounted for 79% of the exports, the PDVSA documents showed.

September exports fell 13% from the prior month's record of 816,450 bpd, but were 75% higher compared with the same month last year.

Third quarter exports by PDVSA and its joint ventures rose to 691,100 bpd from 595,035 bpd in the prior quarter and 573,780 bpd in the first quarter. Venezuela's crude production increased by 94,000 bpd to 723,000 bpd in August, according to the most recent official figures reported to OPEC.

Three very large crude carriers (VLCC) chartered by Iran arrived in Venezuelan waters last month carrying 3.9 million barrels of crude and some 2 million barrels of condensate. Venezuela delivered 1.78 million barrels of heavy crude and 928,000 barrels of fuel oil to Iran in exchange, the documents showed.

In total, Venezuela has received this year over 24 million barrels from Iranian companies and provided 21 million barrels under a 2021 swap agreement that was expanded earlier this year.

The Iranian supply has helped PDVSA boost operations at its main oil producing region, the Orinoco Belt. But low inventories of domestic light crude for blending and power outages continued to plague PDVSA facilities last month, according to one of the documents.

Exports to Cuba fell to 36,000 bpd in September from 81,200 bpd the previous month.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga in Houston and Mircely Guanipa in Maracay, Venezuela; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

By Marianna Parraga and Mircely Guanipa


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.22% 91.61 Delayed Quote.12.85%
VESSEL CO., LTD. 2.38% 5170 End-of-day quote.45.63%
WTI 3.74% 86.452 Delayed Quote.10.63%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:57pIT management firm DXC receives takeover bid
RE
01:52pUK finance minister Kwarteng says setting tax is important to sovereignty
RE
01:50pBridgewater's Dalio steps back, but his philosophy persists
RE
01:48pWife of Ukrainian fighter calls for Russia to release POWs
RE
01:45pItalian unions want 6.5% salary increase from Stellantis, Ferrari -sources
RE
01:43pFed has tools, knowhow to bring down inflation: Daly
RE
01:40pTop U.S. oil group urges Biden to take fuel export ban off table - letter
RE
01:40pUk finance minister kwarteng on global minimum tax: setting tax…
RE
01:38pEx employee charged with staging fake explosion at Boston's Northeastern University
RE
01:33pVenezuela's oil exports in Sept boosted by sales to China, swaps with Iran
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Credit Suisse's turnaround just got a lot tougher as market re..
2Analyst recommendations: Blackrock, Gilead, Micron, Nike, Uber...
3U.S. job openings post biggest drop in nearly 2-1/2 years in August
4KION : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
5Nokia and Nextlink Internet roll out multi-gig broadband in 12 states

HOT NEWS