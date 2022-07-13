Venezuela's refining arm Citgo on the verge of yet another power shake-up

HOUSTON, July 13 (Reuters) - A new battle for control of
Citgo Petroleum, the eighth largest U.S. oil refiner and
Venezuela's foreign crown jewel, could soon be unleashed under a
proposed management shake-up by the South American country's
opposition lawmakers.
The revamping would come despite the company posting strong
profits after two years of losses and could lead to executive
departures, experts and current board members said.
The lawmakers say they want to shore up the stability of
Citgo after three years of frequent reshuffles and as the
political environment in Venezuela looks set to shift.
However, the U.S. State Department is worried that the
changes could trigger a messy fight for control, two people
involved in talks about the topic said. Washington has pressed
Venezuelan lawmakers to stabilize the country's foreign
operations.
Citgo, a subsidiary of state-run oil firm PDVSA, is
currently run by boards appointed by Juan Guaido, whom
Washington recognizes as Venezuela's legitimate leader. It views
President Nicolas Maduro's 2018 reelection as a sham.
But the power of Guaido has been waning, and some opposition
politicians fear that his mandate as leader of Venezuela's
parallel "interim government" may not be renewed in January.
Arguing that greater stability was needed, they approved a
deal last month to move the power of board appointments for
Citgo and Venezuela's other foreign assets from Guaido to a new
super-advisory council.
The three-member council, to be appointed by the lawmakers,
will also supervise and evaluate Citgo's performance, proposing
changes and designing legal strategies with the intention of
protecting the refiner and the other companies abroad.
Citgo and the U.S. State Department declined to comment.
The move was led by parties including Primero Justicia,
which has called for all Venezuelan assets overseas to be
transferred to an independent body.
Julio Borges, Primero Justicia's leader, said new structure
was needed to save Citgo and other holdings from meddling by
individual parties.
"We must take them away from political control," Borges told
Reuters.
Gustavo Marcano of the Primero Justicia party said the
council "is a first step in giving greater stability to the
foreign companies before any possible political changes."
After revisions that gave Guaido a say in the boards'
make-up, Guaido's Voluntad Popular party agreed to the pact, two
sources close to the decision said. Guaido's final approval will
still be required for ratifying Citgo executive appointments.
'COULD DRIVE AWAY MANAGERS'
Current board members supervising Citgo criticized the
decision and said it made no sense from an operational point of
view.
"The management of these boards has been good and has not
been criticized on a professional level," said Horacio Medina,
president of a board that oversees several PDVSA subsidiaries,
including Citgo.
"This decision is a mistake and could end up driving away
our best company managers. I am not planning to resign," he
said.
Citgo only recently returned to profit after losses during
the coronavirus pandemic. Its first-quarter $245 million profit
was more than 10 times the year-ago level on higher processing
volumes, higher exports and stronger margins.
Two executives close to Citgo's board said CEO Carlos Jorda,
who took over three years ago and rejoined the board last
October, could be pushed out. He has provided a bridge between
the company's operations and stakeholders amid the frequent
board reshuffles, the people said.
Jorda could not be reached for comment.
Others questioned the constitutionality of the move.
Any change that removes control of Venezuelan's foreign
assets from Guaido "is simply unconstitutional since the
constitution establishes the president must be in charge of the
country's foreign assets," said Jose Ignacio Hernandez,
Venezuela's former special attorney general.
He said he believed the ultimate goal of some opposition
parties was to get access to Venezuela's overseas assets.
The interim government's current special attorney general
also warned against the move, citing legal, reputational and
financial risks.
A reorganization "is unnecessary and wrong," said Enrique
Sanchez in a letter published days before the lawmakers'
decision.
Carlos Vecchio, Guaido's ambassador to Washington, said the
new council could be useful in helping manage Venezuela's
foreign assets, however.
"I expect any external audit, if the council moves to do so,
will find the company is in good financial and operational
health and operating transparently," he said.
Any management shake-up could stir a court challenge. In
2020, a Delaware court ratified executives appointed by Guaido
to run the refiner. A change might require new approvals,
according to two lawyers familiar with the matter.
Management changes also increase the risk of lawsuits
seeking to take over the company, they said, as only a set of
U.S. executive orders due to expire in 2023 protect Citgo from
being auctioned and lost to the people of Venezuela.
"The council adds one more bureaucratic element for control.
This decision was not made out of need, but as result of
political conflict," attorney general Sanchez told Reuters.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga, additional reporting by Matt
Spetalnick in Washington, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)