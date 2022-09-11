Advanced search
Venezuela's second-largest refinery disrupted by outage, sources say

09/11/2022 | 02:52pm EDT
(Corrects third paragraph to say refinery processes crude)

Sept 11 - Venezuela's second largest refinery has suspended gasoline production following an internal electrical failure, four sources with knowledge of the situation said on Sunday.

Work was being carried out on Sunday to resume operations of the Cardon crude oil reformer and distiller, one of the sources said.

A blackout took place on Saturday afternoon at the facility, which has the capacity to process 310,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude, and although power has returned to the facility, production at the refinery remains halted.

"They have already fixed the fault, the light has returned, but everything is still stopped. The start-up process or protocol have begun, but you know that when they stop abruptly, it takes time ," one source told Reuters.

The Cardon refinery is part of the 955,000-bpd Paraguana Refining Center on Venezuela's Western coast.

Venezuela's state company PDVSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

An intermittent scarcity of fuel has hit the South American country in recent years as PDVSA's aging refineries operate at a fraction of its 1.3 million barrel per day (bpd) joint capacity and as U.S. sanctions block the arrival of imported gasoline. (Reporting by Mircely Guanipa in Maracay and Deisy Buitrago in Caracas, Writing by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.86% 92.11 Delayed Quote.18.26%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 4.63% 474.7231 Real-time Quote.15.17%
WTI 3.81% 86.186 Delayed Quote.14.38%
