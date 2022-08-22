Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Venezuela's second largest refinery resumes gasoline production

08/22/2022 | 12:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CARACAS, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Venezuela's state oil and gas company PDVSA has restarted gasoline production at the country's second largest refinery after repairing a breakdown, five sources with knowledge of the operation said on Monday.

The Cardon refinery's naphtha reformer, with a capacity of 45,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd), produces high-octane components for gasoline and is key to the country's gasoline supply.

PDVSA commissioned it with an output of about 28,000 bpd about a fortnight ago. The reformer "is already producing", one source told Reuters.

PDVSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The reformer suspended production at the end of June to undergo maintenance that extended beyond the 21 days originally scheduled.

"We are producing 28,000 b/d (barrels per day) of pure lomito (high-grade gasoline) of 102 octane," said another source.

But Cardon's 88,000 bpd capacity Fluidised Catalytic Cracking (FCC) unit remains stalled, the sources said.

A restart would provide relief to ongoing supply failures in the nation, whose 1.3 million bpd grid has been crippled by years of disinvestment and lack of maintenance.

The Amuay refinery and Cardon make up the Paraguana Refining Center in the western state of Falcon, which has a combined production capacity of 955,000 bpd. At Amuay, the catalytic cracker was operational.

The El Palito refinery on the country's central coast, the smallest in the Venezuelan refining circuit, halted gasoline production at the end of 2021.

In May, an agreement was announced between Iran's state-owned National Iranian Oil Engineering and Construction Company and Venezuela to repair the refinery. (Reporting by Mircely Guanipa in Maracay and Deisy Buitrago in Caracas; Editing by Steven Grattan and Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.18% 95.72 Delayed Quote.24.16%
WTI 0.10% 89.461 Delayed Quote.20.45%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:21pU.S. crude in SPR falls to lowest since Jan 1985
RE
01:18pEast Libya forces say they shot down a drone
RE
01:02pMichigan jury begins to weigh case against two accused of plot to kidnap governor
RE
12:52pSaudi says OPEC+ can confront market challenges, including by cutting output
RE
12:46pCanada exploring feasibility of direct LNG exports to Europe -PM Trudeau
RE
12:43pOhio teachers strike over class sizes, building conditions
RE
12:27pU.S. soybean, wheat futures rally; corn also higher
RE
12:27pMexico president sidesteps calls to probe predecessor over missing students
RE
12:27pVenezuela's second largest refinery resumes gasoline production
RE
12:26pRussia blames Ukraine for fatal Moscow car bomb
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Forecast for Powell's mountain resort trip: High inflation, limited vis..
2European shares drop on hawkish ECB signals
3Analyst recommendations: Snowflake, Vipshop, UIta Beauty, VF, Advance A..
4AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.(BOIN:APE) added to FTSE All-World Inde..
5Fresenius Shares Rise on New CEO Appointment

HOT NEWS