Venezuela's second largest refinery resumes gasoline production

CARACAS, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Venezuela's state oil and gas
company PDVSA has restarted gasoline production at the country's
second largest refinery after repairing a breakdown, five
sources with knowledge of the operation said on Monday.
The Cardon refinery's naphtha reformer, with a capacity of
45,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd), produces high-octane
components for gasoline and is key to the country's gasoline
supply.
PDVSA commissioned it with an output of about
28,000 bpd about a fortnight ago. The reformer "is already
producing", one source told Reuters.
PDVSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The reformer suspended production at the end of June to
undergo maintenance that extended beyond the 21 days originally
scheduled.
"We are producing 28,000 b/d (barrels per day) of pure
lomito (high-grade gasoline) of 102 octane," said another
source.
But Cardon's 88,000 bpd capacity Fluidised Catalytic
Cracking (FCC) unit remains stalled, the sources said.
A restart would provide relief to ongoing supply failures in
the nation, whose 1.3 million bpd grid has been crippled by
years of disinvestment and lack of maintenance.
The Amuay refinery and Cardon make up the Paraguana Refining
Center in the western state of Falcon, which has a combined
production capacity of 955,000 bpd. At Amuay, the catalytic
cracker was operational.
The El Palito refinery on the country's central coast, the
smallest in the Venezuelan refining circuit, halted gasoline
production at the end of 2021.
In May, an agreement was announced between Iran's
state-owned National Iranian Oil Engineering and Construction
Company and Venezuela to repair the refinery.
(Reporting by Mircely Guanipa in Maracay and Deisy Buitrago in
Caracas; Editing by Steven Grattan and Jan Harvey)