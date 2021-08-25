Venezuela sees refinery debt swap as model for future deals

CARACAS, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Venezuela's socialist government
sees the swap it made last week of shares in a Dominican oil
refinery for defaulted bonds as a possible model for future
deals, as it seeks to mend ties with creditors, four people
familiar with the operation said.
Such debt-for-equity swaps are common in corporate
bankruptcy proceedings and have been employed by other Latin
American countries emerging from default in the past. They could
be part of a solution for oil-rich but crisis-stricken Venezuela
to reduce its $160 billion debt load, said the people, who asked
not to be identified.
But further swaps, especially for higher-value assets within
Venezuela, face many obstacles.
U.S. sanctions aimed at ousting President Nicolas Maduro
complicate deals with the government. State-held assets are in
poor shape after years of underinvestment and mismanagement. And
a legacy of expropriations as well as price and currency
controls have left investors skittish.
In last week's deal, PDVSA sold its 49% stake in the
Refidomsa refinery to a Dominican company in exchange for bonds.
That company then sold the shares to the Dominican government,
which already owned 51% of the company, for 74 million euros
($88 million).
The company exchanged Venezuelan bonds with a face value of
$360.9 million as part of the deal, Dominican Finance Minister
Jochi Vicente said in a statement on Wednesday. That means the
bonds were valued at around 24 cents on the dollar for the
purposes of the deal.
One of the people said the deal demonstrates an alternative
for creditors seeking to seize Venezuela's assets in various
jurisdictions in compensation for debts, at a time when
sanctions complicate comprehensive restructuring talks.
"Think of it as an icebreaker," said the person, who spoke
on the condition of anonymity, adding that Venezuela hoped to
show that it had the capacity to execute such arrangements and
was serious about getting deals done.
Venezuela's information ministry did not reply to a request
for comment.
VENEZUELA COURTS INVESTORS
The move came as Maduro courts private sector investment to
boost the economy after a prolonged collapse, breaking with the
orthodoxy of state-led development promoted by his predecessor,
the late Hugo Chavez.
Maduro allies have portrayed the shift as a response to U.S.
sanctions. In May, the government passed a law intended to make
it easier for companies to sign deals, which it described as an
"anti-blockade" law.
"They intend to show themselves as market friendly and say
that 'yes, I want to pay the debt: I am good for it'," said
Guillermo Guerrero, senior fixed income strategist at EMFI, a
London-based financial services firm.
Venezuela still holds stakes in companies including a
Swedish oil refiner, a Costa Rican aluminum plant and a
Uruguayan bank. Its crown jewel overseas asset, U.S. refiner
Citgo Petroleum Corp, is currently protected from
seizure or sale by Washington.
In total, Venezuela has about $6 billion in overseas assets
that could be used for debt-for-equity swaps, Guerrero said, far
from a panacea for a country that owes bondholders $58.8 billion
in defaulted bonds and a further $20.8 billion in past-due
interest. It owes billions more to other types of creditors.
But if Venezuela or PDVSA buys back bonds through asset
swaps at a discount to the bonds' face value, the drop in
outstanding debt could exceed the assets' value - as was the
case in the Refidomsa deal. Sovereign bonds trade around 10% of
face value while PDVSA bonds trade around 5% of face value.
More important than the price of that deal is the message it
sends, one of the people said. The government hopes Venezuela's
willingness to exchange state-owned assets for debt relief could
attract investors to the OPEC nation, where PDVSA controls
massive crude reserves.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York and Mayela Armas in Caracas
Editing by Daniel Flynn and Rosalba O'Brien)