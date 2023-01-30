Venezuela tightens oil prepayment rules, documents show

HOUSTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Venezuela's state oil firm
PDVSA is toughening terms for buyers after a month-long halt to
most exports of crude and fuel, demanding prepayment ahead of
loadings in either cash, goods or services, company documents
showed.
PDVSA's new Chief Executive Pedro Tellechea put the move in
place this month. It reinforces measures implemented last year
after several buyers skipped out on payments for oil, which
provides most of the South American country's income.
After taking the helm, Tellechea launched an extensive audit
of supply contracts, according to a written order to PDVSA seen
by Reuters.
His order froze loadings, even pushed some vessels away that
had begun receiving oil, until the review was complete and sale
contracts could be modified or ratified, according to internal
documents and three people familiar with the matter.
As of Jan. 27, a total of 28 vessels including 21
supertankers were waiting near PDVSA's ports to load some 45
million barrels of crude and fuel for exports. Another four
ships had loaded but were waiting for authorizations to depart,
according to vessel monitoring service TankerTrackers.com.
The new terms narrow a wide variety of contract modalities
to a few requiring prepayment of cargoes entirely in cash or
allowing payment via goods and services to Venezuela, but they
must be received before Venezuela will release the oil,
according to the documents.
PDVSA did not reply to a request for comment.
'SOLVE' ECONOMIC WOES
PDVSA explained in a contract viewed by Reuters that cash
prepayment puts the company "in a favorable business position
because it would secure income for the country that is essential
to solve its economic situation."
The new models set deadlines of less than 30 days for
completing bank transfers or settling outstanding debt balances.
In cases of swaps where the related oil sale exceeds the
value of the goods or services, Venezuela must receive any
outstanding balance in kind before the state will assign the
next cargo, one of the documents showed.
Even long-term buyers must abide by the new rules that
require payment in full by cash before each oil delivery.
So far this month, swap contracts with Cuba's Cubametales
and Iran's state firm Naftiran Intertrade Co (NICO) were among
the few in force.
A contract with Chevron Corp for repaying debt was
unaffected. PDVSA has continued to load Chevron-chartered
vessels and discharge imports from the U.S. firm.
A similar contract to repay debt to China with oil has
continued, although the customer has faced more than 30 days of
loading delays, according to shipping documents and Refinitiv
Eikon data.
Since the suspension was imposed in early January, only one
of PDVSA's list of new clients and intermediaries, Hangzhou
Energy, has been authorized to resume loading following a
12-month contract extension agreed this week, according to the
documents and one of the sources.
Other contracts are in the final review and should be
authorized soon, another source said.
UNDER THE RADAR
Before U.S. sanctions, PDVSA used to receive letters of
credit as guarantees if buyers were cleared to become
established customers, and payments were completed in 90 days.
Audit mechanisms were suspended about two years ago as the
sanctions forced out traditional clients who were replaced by
little known intermediaries with no track record of oil sales.
Some of those new intermediaries have faced court cases
under accusations of corruption and embezzling.
Following an increase in the number of oil cargo departures
without proper compensation to PDVSA, the company last year
demanded to be prepaid at least partially in cash or goods. But
the measure had not fully stopped the furtive cargoes.
Now, most of the proposed contracts imply a form of swap, so
PDVSA pays with oil in return for the government receiving food,
medicine or services, including home reconstruction and
telecommunications equipment.
The suspension has caught even PDVSA employees off-guard.
"While contracts remain suspended, we have been told to
register all exports in Excel sheets," instead of using PDVSA's
contract administration system, a company employee said.
