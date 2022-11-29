Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Venezuela to sign new contracts to boost oil output at joint ventures

11/29/2022 | 11:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's economy vice president Tareck El Aissami uses a protective mask at Simon Bolivar International Airport amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Caracas

(Reuters) -Venezuela plans to soon sign new contracts to boost oil output at joint ventures between state firm PDVSA and private energy companies, the country's oil minister Tareck El Aissami said on Tuesday.

The U.S. Treasury Department on Saturday authorized California-based Chevron Corp to expand operations at its Venezuela joint ventures, which is expected to help the country reanimate crude production and exports following almost four years of harsh U.S. oil trading sanctions.

El Aissami made the announcement on Twitter following a meeting with U.S. Chevron's top executive in Venezuela, Javier La Rosa.

Chevron is a minority partner in four oil joint ventures in Venezuela with PDVSA, which have produced this year between 60,000 and 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude. The new license authorizes the U.S. company to export its projects' oil to the United States.

(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago; writing by Marianna Parraga)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.69% 84.63 Delayed Quote.7.57%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 1.14% 180.38 Delayed Quote.56.54%
WTI 2.37% 78.347 Delayed Quote.1.56%
Latest news "Economy"
12:18pNorway budget deal will not hike spending from wealth fund, says PM
RE
12:18pCelsius Crypto Customers Push to Shorten Deadline For Ch. 11 Exit Plan
DJ
12:17pIsraeli ambassador to India apologises after filmmaker's remarks spark uproar
RE
12:17pExcelerate Energy's LNG plant in Argentina could be completed by 2025, says executive
RE
12:11pUp to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union
RE
12:06pTrump faces new trial date in rape accuser's lawsuit
RE
12:05pIndia eyes bumper wheat harvest in 2023 as record prices lead to more sowing
RE
12:04pAMC Networks CEO exits after less than three months in role
RE
12:03pU.s. top house republican mccarthy, on ukraine funding, says he'…
RE
12:02pFTSE 100 Closes Tuesday Up 0.5% as China Concerns Ease
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Behind Foxconn's China woes: mistrust, miscommunication, COVID curbs
2EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Slightly Higher After China Clampdow..
3Credit Suisse shares hit record low as subscription rights dumped
4Alibaba Health Shares Rise After Swinging to Profit in First Half
5Futures edge higher on boost from growth stocks, hopes of looser China ..

HOT NEWS