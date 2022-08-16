Venezuela to support reconstruction of Cuban port damaged by oil fire

CARACAS, Aug 16 - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said
on Tuesday that Venezuela would support Cuba in the
reconstruction of its only supertanker port in Matanzas, which
was partially destroyed by a fire after lightning struck one of
the its crude tanks.
Cuba has long relied on the 2.4 million-barrel Matanzas
terminal, about 130 km from Havana, for most imports and storage
of crude and heavy fuel oil.
Maduro directed Venezuela's oil minister and the president
of state-run PDVSA to get in touch with the
corresponding Cuban authorities "to begin the design of the
reconstruction of the supertanker yard," he said in a speech
honoring the Venezuelan firefighters sent to combat the blaze.
Mexico also sent personnel to put out the fire.
"We are going to design where it will be built, where the
loading yard will be and begin the construction," Maduro said.
Venezuela, which is Cuba's main source of imported crude oil
and fuels, shipped about 57,000 barrels per day (bpd) to the
island in the first seven months of this year, in line with 2021
volumes.
(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing
by Robert Birsel)