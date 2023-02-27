Venezuelan liquor cocuy is winning awards, but producers face hurdles

SIQUISIQUE, Venezuela, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The
international profile of cocuy, an artisanal Venezuelan liquor
made from agave, is on the rise after the beverage captured top
prizes at recent international competitions - sometimes beating
out tequila, the better-known agave spirit.
The drink's new status could be a boon for its producers in
a country that could use an economic success story. Venezuela
has been hit by high inflation, the government has embraced
partial dollarization and many businesses are keen to increase
exports despite obstacles.
Venezuela's cocuy producers, however, say limited wild crops
and the labor-intensive process of making the drink without
additives - the prize-winning version of the liquor - are
complicating efforts to increase output.
The flavor of cocuy, which is made mostly in the western
states of Lara and Falcon, is distinct from tequila and mezcal,
as the drink is made from a different type of agave.
Prices for Mexican-produced tequila have climbed on an agave
shortage amid increasing European demand.
Cocuy brand 7Primos won a bronze medal at the 2022 London
Spirits Competition, while producer Magno earned two silver
medals at the 2021 New York International Spirits Competition.
A reposado cocuy from brand La Capilla, made in Siquisique
in Lara, won double gold medals at both the SIP Awards in the
United States and the China Wine & Spirits Competition in 2022.
Reposado, or "rested" in Spanish, means the drink has been
aged longer before bottling.
Lara's cocuy promotion association is looking at "what niche
of the international market we can reach, because the quantity
and production volume of cocuy is low," said spokesman Cristobal
Sanchez.
"Between various producers we can fill a container of 20,000
liters once a year. That's why we can't think about selling all
over the world, because it's an exotic, special product and very
difficult to make," said Sanchez.
ARDUOUS PRODUCTION
Various cocuy brands consulted by Reuters estimated
production of cocuy, which is made from the agave cocui
trealease, is some 30,000 liters annually in Lara. One brand in
Falcon produces about 6,000 liters.
Producers say there is no data on annual national production
or sales because much of cocuy output is made for local
consumption.
The numbers are far from the output and sales of Venezuela's
other famous liquor - rum - whose production reaches 8 million
liters annually, according to its promotion association.
Three of the top producers of Venezuelan rum sold more than
$20 million of the beverage during 10 months of 2022 to the U.S.
and European markets, according to Import Genius.
A liter of 100% agave cocuy can sell for between $18 and
$60, while its production costs average about $12 without
commercialization costs. Cane liquors like rum generally sell
for less - between $3 and $5 a liter.
"To be able to export we need money to expand production and
human capital, in order for us to have sufficient stock to offer
to the international market," said Maria Eugenia Duran, general
manager of the Magno brand.
"There is also a need for financing of crop development
research," she said, because it generally takes eight to 10
years for a cocuy plant to mature.
Guillermo Camacaro, a producer in Lara, says he has managed
to harvest within five years by planting his crop in a nursery
and then transplanting.
Guaranteeing new plantings of cocuy, which would ensure
preservation of wild agave, is key for mass production, he said.
"The majority of us don't have enough land to do mass
plantings of cocuy," he said. "That's vital to talk about
exports."
Of the 365 cocuy producers in Lara, whose arid and semi-arid
climate makes agave abundant, just 70 make the liquor with 100%
agave.
The difficult production process begins by cutting back the
plant's leaves to reach its "head," said Siquisique producer
Nelson de la Rosa.
De la Rosa transports the heads with donkeys, walking nearly
15 kilometers to accumulate 100 heads.
The heads are then baked for up to seven days in ovens or in
fire pits dug into the ground, until caramelized. Their juice is
fermented for another six days.
"We're in the presence of an exclusive product," said
producer Hector Pineda. "It deserves recognition of the cost of
making a liter of cocuy."
(Reporting by Keren Torres in Siquisique, Venezuela
Additional reporting by Mayela Armas and Vivian Sequera in
Caracas
Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb
Editing by Matthew Lewis)