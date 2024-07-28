STORY: :: Venezuelan voters clash with each other as election polling kicks off

:: July 28, 2024

:: Caracas, Venezuela

:: Long lines formed in Caracas before doors opened at voting stations around the capital

:: President Nicolas Maduro is confident of a victory despite the opposition attracting impassioned support

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado has been the star of the coalition campaign, even after a ban on holding public office forced her to pass the torch to candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, a 74-year-old ex-diplomat known for his calm demeanor.

Gonzalez has won backing even from some former supporters of the ruling party, but the opposition and observers have questioned whether the vote will be fair, saying decisions by electoral authorities and the arrests of opposition staff are meant to create obstacles.