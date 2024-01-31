STORY: This could be the last Venice carnival where revelers can enjoy free day access

before a much-debated fee comes into effect to try to curb numbers

(Simone Venturini, Venice councillor)

''It will be a form of assistance to tourists because we ask for their collaboration. It is an experimentation, and we are not convinced that we have found the magic solution."

Venice is planning to charge 5 euros ($5.4) for day-trippers

There will be no barriers or turnstiles, but officials will carry out spot checks at entrance points

(Lin Keer, Tourist)

''I think that is fair enough, because it is getting busier and busier."

(Charo Maria Rosario Requena, Tourist)

''I would oppose it if I could, I would say no, I would not pay this tax because this is a city that I think is beautiful to visit, and if they put taxes on it, people might say no.''