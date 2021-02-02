Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. : Announces the Separate Trading of its Common Stock, Rights and Warrants, Commencing February 5, 2021

02/02/2021 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced today that, commencing February 5, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Company's common stock, rights and warrants included in the units.

The shares of common stock, rights and warrants that are separated will trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "VTAQ," "VTAQR" and "VTAQW," respectively. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of common stock, rights and warrants.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. may pursue an initial business combination in any region or sector, it intends to focus our efforts on businesses in North America within the hospitality, leisure, travel and dining sectors with an emphasis on consumer branded businesses that have attractive growth characteristics. In addition, Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. intends to pursue technology companies operating in these sectors, such as business and consumer services and infrastructure.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the successful consummation of the Company's initial public offering, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Contact:

Ed Scheetz
Chairman and CEO, Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp.
Info@VentouxCCM.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ventoux-ccm-acquisition-corp-announces-the-separate-trading-of-its-common-stock-rights-and-warrants-commencing-february-5-2021-301220711.html

SOURCE Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp.


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pTech Cos Up On Earnings Optimism, Deal Activity -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:58pVONEX : Cleansing Notice & Appendix 2A
PU
05:57pBrazil's Petrobras receives three offers for major platform contracts
RE
05:57pBRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:56pGameStop, other Reddit-favored stocks plunge as trading frenzy fizzles
RE
05:56pLANDMARK BANCORP : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:56pCBIZ : How Public Company Auditor Independence Rule Changes Affect Your Company
PU
05:55pFACTBOX-Who is Andy Jassy, the next CEO of Amazon?
RE
05:55pGold, silver coin demand surging, straining U.S. Mint's capacity
RE
05:54pAMAZON COM : Jeff Bezos, Amazon's founder, will step down as CEO
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ