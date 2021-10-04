Venture Atlanta Selects Athliance to Showcase Latest NCAA NIL Resources ‘To Keep Athletes in The Game' at 2021 Conference

Leading tech investment conference includes the premier compliance, protection, and software and consulting company as part of diverse lineup of innovators from the Southeast’s hottest tech markets

Athliance, NCAA software and Sports Management company, has been chosen out of a record-breaking 400-plus applicants as one of the top technology companies in the Southeast to be showcased at Venture Atlanta 2021 being held on October 20-21. As a consulting and SaaS tech company providing marketing and NIL reassurance, Athliance is eager to assist and protect student-athletes, universities, and brands alike. Athliance will join the 80+ tech companies attending the conference highlighting the excitement surrounding Athliance’s leading work in the burgeoning field of tech as it relates to NCAA athletics, and NIL for student-athletes.

“For the first time in its 115-year history, the NCAA is allowing athletes to profit off their Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL). We know its important to prioritize education, disclosure, and compliance. We are thrilled to share what Athliance is about and how we support athletes, and Venture Atlanta is a great opportunity to do that,” says Peter Schoenthal attorney and CEO of Athliance. “We are equipping athletes, schools, and brands with the ability to thrive while they embark on NIL – leading with transparency and open communication. As a unique player in the tech and sports world, we are focused on keeping athletes in the game.”

For 14 years, the annual Venture Atlanta conference has been selecting the most promising tech companies and bringing in top investment firms from across the nation to hear them pitch. The annual conference has helped launch more than 500 companies and raise $6.5 billion in funding to date, with Athliance’s promising growth sure to follow suit.

“Venture Atlanta has become the authority for recognizing technology innovation across the Southeast and beyond, connecting the best and brightest innovators with top-tier, national investors and other leaders in our tech ecosystem,” said Venture Atlanta CEO Allyson Eman. “We again set a new record with over 400 applicants for Venture Atlanta Momentum 2021—it’s our most competitive year ever and reflects yet another raising of the bar in terms of presenter quality.”

A proprietary opportunity management application, Athliance is empowering university & college athletic compliance departments with the tools and resources needed to automate the process of every single NIL opportunity, as well as protecting and educating student athletes about the processes, benefits, and risks of NIL and simplifying them through a platform. Topics include: the do's and don'ts of NIL, financial literacy, the responsibility of taxes, and basic business. The innovative NCAA compliant software emphasizes athlete protection with NIL recent changes in mind, prioritizes assisting athletes in their endeavors to profit on their talents and ensuring compliance for schools and brands alike.

This year’s Venture Atlanta will be held in person with a limited number of tickets available, but virtual attendance is a great alternative option. For those attending in person, Venture Atlanta is back with its always-great sessions, presentations, networking opportunities, and outdoor dinner events, giving attendees the opportunity to better connect with and learn more about the innovative companies, like Athliance, in attendance. Virtual attendees can connect with others at the conference, set up one-on-one meetings, stroll the virtual show floor, watch pitches in real-time, and use features like live chat and audience polling.

Expressing his passion for helping educate student athletes, Schoenthal says, “Just like Venture Atlanta invites companies to educate others and share their vision, we designed Athliance to educate young athletes—education is key. Universities and colleges of any size need to focus on compliance and protecting their students, and this is what Athliance strives for. We are so honored to have the opportunity to share more about Athliance at Venture Atlanta.”

