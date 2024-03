HOUSTON, March 17 (Reuters) - U.S. LNG producer Venture Global LNG hopes to complete the start up of its Calcasieu Pass project by the end of 2024, the company's CEO said on Sunday.

A second phase of the Louisiana project could produce LNG by 2026 if it gets regulatory approval soon, CEO Mike Sabel told reporters gathered at the company's Houston offices. (Reporting by Curtis Williams; Editing by Gary McWilliams and Simon Webb)