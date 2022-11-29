Venture capitalists flock to blockchain firms in third quarter - Pitchbook

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web3
were the primary targets of early-stage startup funding from
some of the top private investors in the third quarter, research
firm Pitchbook said on Tuesday, even as overall venture capital
investments declined.
Web3 - a term used to describe a potential next phase of the
internet - firms that were focused on decentralized software
projects as well as blockchain-based products and services drew
the most capital with $879 million invested across 24 deals
during the quarter, Pitchbook's Emerging Tech Indicator report
showed.
Outlook for funding in the current quarter has darkened as
cryptocurrencies reel from the impact of the stunning collapse
of FTX earlier this month.
"Still, we note there are areas of the cryptocurrency
ecosystem that are less exposed to trading activity, which could
be less impacted by the fallout from FTX," Pitchbook analysts
said.
Some of the largest deals in the sector were captured by
funding such as $300 million Series B for Mysten Labs and a $200
million Series A for Aptos Labs, two new blockchain networks
that may compete with established players like Ethereum and
Solana, analysts noted.
Overall, venture capital (VC) activity softened for the
third consecutive quarter, totaling $4.7 billion across 153
deals, a 32% decline from second quarter's $6.9 billion across
244 deals, Pitchbook said.
Other hot sectors for VC investments included financial
technology, accounting for $737.4 million across 24 deals during
the quarter, and biotechnology, that lured in $725.8 million
across 11 deals, Pitchbook said.
Pitchbook's Emerging Tech Indicator report tracked 153 early
and seed-stage deals that involved the top 15 VC firms out of
5,997 total deals in the third quarter of 2022.
(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)