Venus Williams Joins HumanCo As A Member Of The Company's Board Of Advisors

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HumanCo , the mission-driven holding company creating consumer products that help people live healthier lives, today announced that tennis champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams will be joining the company's board of advisors. Williams will also become a strategic investor, bringing her entrepreneurial expertise in the wellness sector to HumanCo's long-term approach around impactful, cleaner consumer products that lead to healthier outcomes and improved trust.

"I believe that investing in one's health is the most important thing we can do as individuals," said Williams. "As a professional athlete and a businesswoman, fueling my body with the highest quality products is pivotal for success. I am thrilled to be joining HumanCo's board of advisors and supporting their mission to help people live their healthiest lives."

Founded by Jason H. Karp, HumanCo aims to bring back trust and quality in consumer products by investing in and incubating companies with health and sustainability at their core. As co-founder and former chairman of Hu, one of the fastest growing snacking companies in the U.S., Karp and HumanCo are uniquely positioned to help both existing and new brands accelerate revenue growth, expand their product offering and attain wider distribution within their dedicated retail vertical and target audience.

"As one of the greatest and longest-tenured professional athletes of all time, Venus Williams is an ideal addition to our HumanCo team. She brings a unique combination of learnings within human performance, longevity, entrepreneurship and consumer wellness," said Jason H. Karp, founder and CEO of HumanCo. "In addition to her navigating and thriving on the pro tour for 27 years, her track record of building successful, impact-driven businesses across the lifestyle industry makes her the perfect new member of our board of advisors. I'm confident that her incredible history and business acumen will help HumanCo set a new standard in the consumer goods industry."

Since its founding in 2019, HumanCo has built a portfolio of better-for-you brands that provide a tremendous opportunity for scale within their sectors. To date, HumanCo's portfolio includes Coconut Bliss, Monty's and Snow Days, a new HumanCo incubated brand bringing a novel, health-forward approach to frozen comfort food.

For more information, please visit www.humanco.com and follow us at @humancobrands.

About HumanCo

HumanCo is a mission-driven holding company that is fanatical about creating products focused on healthier living and sustainability. We believe it has become too difficult to find and rely on healthy options, and we are changing this paradigm through a new approach: we put people first. HumanCo advances the health of consumers using a long-term strategy around impactful, cleaner consumer products that lead to healthier outcomes and improved trust.

About Venus Williams

With seven Grand Slam titles, five Wimbledon titles and four Olympic gold medals, tennis champion Venus Williams is one of the most accomplished and inspiring women in the history of sports. At the age of 14, Williams quickly took the world of tennis by storm, rising to the top-ranked position, breaking countless records, and winning numerous championships. In addition to her athletic success, Williams parlayed her fine-tuned business acumen with her healthy competitive spirit into three successful business ventures: lifestyle and fashion-forward active wear brand EleVen by Venus Williams, a full-service commercial and residential interior design firm V Starr and plant-based protein company Happy Viking. Williams holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Indiana University East and an Associate of Science in Fashion Design from The Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale. More information can be found at www.venuswilliams.com .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/venus-williams-joins-humanco-as-a-member-of-the-companys-board-of-advisors-301348347.html

SOURCE HumanCo